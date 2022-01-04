ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NY

Spring 2022 Return to Campus Student Information

By SUNY Morrisville
morrisville.edu
 3 days ago

With COVID-19 state guidelines and protocols changing, please read this email carefully which covers booster shots, tests to return to campus, and mask wearing on campus. By being informed, you will be prepared to return to campus in a few weeks- we look forward to welcoming you back!. Student...

www.morrisville.edu

ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan updates COVID protocols as students prepare to return to campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has released an updated COVID-19 safety plan as students prepare to start the winter semester in person on Wednesday. An email sent to the school community on Monday by President Mark Schlissel and Provost Susan M. Collins outlined the new measures, which include new isolation and quarantine guidelines and upgraded masking policies for indoor settings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
City
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC State to require negative COVID test prior to returning to campus for students regardless of vaccination status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — NC State is announcing new requirements for students returning to campus in January. Monday, NC State updated their COVID-19 guidelines. According to their website, all COVID-19 safety measures currently in place will remain in effect through the first few weeks of the spring semester. Students who live in university housing or […]
EDUCATION
WFMY NEWS2

NC State implements changes to COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated faculty, students, staff, those living on-campus this Spring

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State University announced Monday its implementing return-to-campus COVID-19 testing requirements for the upcoming spring semester. Testing requirements will be for all unvaccinated faculty, students and staff, as well as those who live in university housing or Greek Village. University officials said a negative PCR test,...
COLLEGES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU will Require On-Campus Students to Receive the Vaccine Booster

Binghamton University will require residential students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster prior to the spring semester. On-campus students must receive the booster by January 20th. If students are not eligible by then, they must get it within 30 days of becoming eligible. Previously exempted students are still exempted. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
williamsrecord.com

COVID campus updates: Thirty students test positive for COVID, isolation housing policies change amid students’ return to campus

This is an evolving story. Amid a return from winter break and the surging Omicron variant, the College has significantly altered its COVID-19 policies, including shortening isolation periods to match new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tightening its surveillance testing regimen, and moving the first week of Winter Study to remote learning. The Record is providing breaking news coverage as updates come. This page will be updated as the situation develops.
COLLEGES
mypaperonline.com

CCM Admissions Office Information Sessions and Campus Tours

Interested in learning how you can pursue a rewarding career by obtaining a nationally ranked, yet affordable, higher education? The Admissions office at County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a full slate of information sessions, both in-person and online, to provide students, their families and adult learners with the opportunity to explore the expansive offerings CCM provides to meet individual goals.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
vieravoice.com

Brevard Public Schools shares information about returning students and COVID

Brevard Public Schools hope everyone enjoyed the winter break and are ready for the start of the second semester. As you are probably aware, the COVID-19 Omicron variant has spread rapidly in our county. The latest weekly COVID-19 Situation Report shows 814.6 cases per 100,000 people which is up from 50.1 cases per 100,000 people in December.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
HAYWARD, CA
ideastream.org

Ohio State to require students living on campus to take COVID test when returning for classes

All Ohio State University students living in on-campus housing will have to take a COVID-19 rapid test when they arrive for the spring semester beginning Monday. The new guidance says those who test positive will not be able to move into dorm rooms and must isolate for five days at home or in a local hotel. Limited beds in the on-campus isolation residence hall will be prioritized for out-of-state students on a first-come, first-served basis.
OHIO STATE
CW33 NewsFix

Baylor decides on plan for students coming back to campus

WACO, Texas – Baylor has been debating on whether the semester should start virtually, but they officially decided students will be in person for classes starting January 18. They have made decisions for the first month, and on January 31 university officials will re-evaluate. “We’ve proven that our Covid-19...
WACO, TX
scrippscollege.edu

Campus Return and Booster Requirements

Happy New Year! I hope your winter break has been restful and rejuvenating. As we welcome 2022, we are seeing an uptick in cases as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant variant in the US. Omicron is 40% more infectious than the Delta variant. Given that, I write with updates on return to campus and the COVID-19 booster.
CLAREMONT, CA
Chicago Defender

University Investigates Reports Of KKK Recruiting Students On Campus

The University of Utah is investigating several reports of on-campus racist incidents, including Ku Klux Klan sightings and on-campus hate crimes. In early October, a group of white men dressed up in hooded robes and walked into a dorm, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In a separate incident, a Black student reported having feces smeared across their dorm door in the same building.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

