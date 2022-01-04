ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD: Serious-injury crash involving motorcycle near 22nd Street delays traffic

By Maria Arey
 1 day ago
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near 22nd Street and Magnolia Avenue Tuesday.

Officers are diverting eastbound travel on 22nd Street to east of Rosemont Avenue, police say. Westbound traffic will remain open.

Drivers may expect delays.

