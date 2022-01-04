ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyundai Has NOT Stopped Developing Gasoline Engines

By Roger Biermann
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent report claimed that Hyundai was stopping the development of combustion engines, while another claimed that even hydrogen fuel cell development was being stopped. Why? To pursue electric powertrains instead. The news followed shortly after Hyundai had announced the retirement of Albert Biermann, who had been in charge of the...

CarBuzz.com

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

