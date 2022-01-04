Why Is Bobby Bones Leaving ‘American Idol’ for Season 20?

While performing a breathtaking duet with John Legend on ‘The Voice’ finale, Carrie Underwood looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous outfit onstage. Carrie Underwood stole the show when she performed on The Voice stage for the season 21 finale on Dec. 14. The country superstar joined one of the show’s coaches, John Legend, for an absolutely breathtaking duet. The two sang their song “Hallelujah,” which was part of Carrie’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift. As always, Carrie’s powerhouse voice lit up the entire room, and she and John were the perfect pairing as they belted out their holiday tune while surrounded by candles.

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO