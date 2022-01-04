Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City updates face mask policy, asks that medical-grade masks be worn instead of cloth

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City is combating the COVID-19 omicron variant with a new face mask policy.

Hospital officials ask that visitors, staff and patients wear a medical-grade face mask instead of a cloth mask.

Officials say they are making the change to best protect patients, co-workers and visitors from the omicron variant, which is spreading rapidly and causing a surge in COVID cases throughout the nation.

Boxes of acceptable face masks will be located at Mercy entrances.

Mercy’s updated visitor policy is featured on its website .

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say omicron makes up 57 percent of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with the other 43 percent connected to the delta variant.

The U.S. hit 1 million new COVID cases Monday, in large part because of omicron, according to NBC News .

