Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City updates face mask policy, asks that medical-grade masks be worn instead of cloth
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City is combating the COVID-19 omicron variant with a new face mask policy.Mercy Hospital changes visitor policy because of spike in COVID cases
Hospital officials ask that visitors, staff and patients wear a medical-grade face mask instead of a cloth mask.
Officials say they are making the change to best protect patients, co-workers and visitors from the omicron variant, which is spreading rapidly and causing a surge in COVID cases throughout the nation.
Boxes of acceptable face masks will be located at Mercy entrances.
Mercy’s updated visitor policy is featured on its website .OSDH: Omicron makes up majority of COVID-19 cases tested in Oklahoma
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say omicron makes up 57 percent of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with the other 43 percent connected to the delta variant.
The U.S. hit 1 million new COVID cases Monday, in large part because of omicron, according to NBC News .
Continued Coronavirus CoverageCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0