Adams’ shift on noncitizen voting bill concerns advocates as deadline nears

Candidate Eric Adams delivered a full-throated endorsement of a bill to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections, but Mayor Eric Adams has a different view.

“How dare we celebrate our emancipation from the bigotry and hatred of the previous president, when we are still silent where millions of Americans are still living on the plantation of not participating in government,” Adams said in November 2020, a week before announcing his bid for mayor. “Freedom must not be for some. Freedom must be for all. Let’s make this happen in New York.”

Nearly a year later, he publicly reiterated his support of the measure , saying it “should not be controversial.”

But now, with just five days left to decide whether to sign a bill that would do just that, the city’s new chief executive is expressing reservation. And supporters of the legislation are questioning his apparent about-face.

Adams has been voicing concerns that the bill, which the City Council passed on Dec. 9, would apply to noncitizens who have been city residents for as few as 30 days.

“I love the idea [that] if you’re here in the city for a period of time, you should have a right in local elections; that’s so important,” Adams said during a press conference Sunday afternoon. “But for a person that’s here for only 30 days to have the substantial determination on who’s going to be your mayor, your comptroller, your public advocate — that’s concerning to me.”

When asked a day earlier whether he would sign the bill, Adams demurred.

“I understand the importance of local elections, but to give that power to someone that’s here for 30 days, I think that’s a problem, and I need to in the next couple of days make a determination about what we’re going to do,” he said when addressing reporters during his whirlwind first day on the job .

Supporters of the legislation — which passed one vote shy of a veto-proof majority — are hoping Adams either signs the bill or doesn’t take action, thereby allowing it to lapse into law on Saturday.

“When he was running [he was] very much in support of it,” said former Council Member Daniel Dromm, who voted in favor of the bill. “And that’s why it’s surprising now to hear that he’s questioning it. I don’t understand that. It would seem to be almost flip-flopping on the measure, if in fact that’s the case.”

New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Murad Awawdeh, a member of Adams’ transition team advising on immigration issues, said the bill has not changed its requirements since being introduced two years ago by the former Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez — an Adams campaign surrogate who was recently named to run the state Department of Transportation.

Awawdeh also noted the provision mirrors the state’s requirements for voter registration .

“It’s an odd concern to have, considering it’s what is in place already for voters to register,” Awawdeh said. Another representative for the coalition said the group plans to remind Adams of his prior support of the measure.

“The Council is the policy-making body of the people. These questions should be brought back to the Council to debate any changes to law that was already passed,” former Council Member Carlos Menchaca said. “I think the next steps for this bill are all about implementation. That’s where the focus has to be.”

Antonio Reynoso, who succeeded Adams as Brooklyn borough president, said he plans to advocate for the bill when he speaks with the mayor in the coming days.

“Taxation without representation is just unjust. If you’re paying taxes you should be able to choose your representatives,” said Reynoso, who voted for the measure as a member of the Council. “I don’t think this is an issue that’s insurmountable. I feel like the mayor will come around and I’m looking forward to speaking to him about it.”

Adams’ predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, also raised concerns about the legislation and opted to neither veto nor sign it before he left office last week.

The bill — one of the more divisive in recent Council history — split Adams’ two closest allies in the legislative body.

Rodriguez, its prime sponsor, was one of Adams’ top boosters on the campaign trail. But Laurie Cumbo, another strong supporter of Adams, delivered blistering remarks about shifting demographic power and Latinos’ voting preferences in opposing the bill.