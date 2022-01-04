Utica police: 15-year-old stabbed by another student at Thomas R. Proctor High School

A 15-year-old was stabbed during a fight Monday at Thomas R. Proctor High School, Utica police reported.

Utica police working as school resource officers responded to the fight around 12:30 p.m. and learned another student had stabbed the teenager in the stomach with a small knife. The victim was treated by school medical staff and did not need further treatment, police said.

The students, who were not named due to their ages, were suspended for five days pending a hearing by the Utica City School District, police said. The incident is being investigated by the Utica Police Department's Juvenile Aid Unit, and charges will be filed in Oneida County Family Court.

The incident was isolated between the two students, and the rest of the school's student body and staff were not in danger, police said.

