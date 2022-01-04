ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens man charged with possessing and distributing child pornography

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
An Athens man remained in the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Tuesday without bond following his arrest recently on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Sean Hopkins, a 34-year-old resident of east Athens, was arrested Dec. 28 after his home was searched eight days earlier, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Hopkins was out of the state when GBI agents and Athens-Clarke police went to his home on Dec. 20 with a search warrant. The GBI did not disclose what evidence was seized.

However, the search resulted in agents securing warrants charging Hopkins with two counts of distributing child porn and two counts of possessing child porn.

The GBI said the investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force showed that the suspect during a three-month span was “sharing files of child sexual abuse material via the Internet.”

Hopkins’ case was assigned to a Superior Court judge on Tuesday, at which point he or his lawyer can request a bond hearing.

