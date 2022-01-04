ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Basketball | Mount Union up to No. 15 in d3hoops.com men's poll

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
The Mount Union men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 15 in this week's d3hoops.com national poll.

The Purple Raiders (9-1, 4-1 Ohio Athletic Conference) have won five consecutive games and will play host to Capital (7-4, 2-2) in a conference game at 6 p.m. Friday. The game was moved up from late Saturday afternoon earlier this week.

Mount Union's game Wednesday against Baldwin Wallace was canceled because of health and safety concerns within the Yellow Jackets' program. The game is officially a no-contest but the Purple Raiders are credited with a win in the OAC standings.

Christian Parker and Ethan Stanislawski lead Mount Union in scoring, averaging 17.9 and 15.5 points per game, respectively, which are the fifth and sixth-best marks in the OAC. Stanislawski also leads the conference with 5.2 assists per game and Parker leads with a shooting percentage of 71.8 (74-of-103).

Chris Painter Jr. (12.0) and Braedon Poole (11.9) are also averaging double figures and Poole, a senior from McDonald, is third in the conference with 8.6 rebounds per game.

Randolph-Macon (10-1) is the new No. 1-ranked team in the d3hoops.com poll after previous No. 1 Yeshiva (14-1) lost its first game of the season.

Wisconsin-Platteville (13-0), Illinois Wesleyan (9-2), Wisconsin-Oshkosh (12-1) and Yeshiva round out the top five.

St. Joseph (Conn.) (8-0), Washington (Mo.) (10-1), Marietta (8-2), Wheaton (Ill.) (11-2) and Christopher Newport (Va.) (13-2) are ranked sixth through 10.

The rest of the top 25 are Wisconsin-La Crosse, Johns Hopkins (Md.), Whitworth (Calif.), Elmhurst (Ill.), Mount Union, Roanoke (Va.), Williams (Mass.), Swarthmore (Pa.), Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas), Maryville (Tenn.), Heidelberg, Hardin-Simmons (Texas), Wesleyan (Conn.), WPI (Mass.) and RPI (N.Y.).

Mount Union women play two games this week

The Mount Union women's team (4-5, 1-3 OAC) will play two games this week, visiting Baldwin Wallace (7-2, 4-0) on Wednesday and playing host to Capital (3-9, 0-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

BW is ranked No. 17 in this week's d3hoops.com poll.

The Purple Raiders are led by Emma Cannon, who is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Isi Palamone is third on the team in scoring (7.3 ppg) and first in rebounds (6.1). Kelsie Glass has come off the bench the last two games and is averaging 8.6 points per game with a team-high 16 3-pointers.

