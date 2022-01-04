ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

UCLA Football 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8WdA_0dciZkXD00

Taking a look at all of the Bruins who could be looking to go pro this spring.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bruins could be facing unprecedented roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.

The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 17, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.

All Bruins is keeping track of where each of them stand on their decisions, with some having already declared, others announcing their return and another group that didn't even have a choice.

Declared

Otito Ogbonnia, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 320 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 30 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Agency: Priority Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alec Anderson, Right Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 305 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 10 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Agency: TBD

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kyle Philips, Wide Receiver

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 191 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 59 receptions, 739 receiving yards, 10 receiving TD, 9 punt returns, 203 punt return yards, 1 punt return TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Agency: TBD

Greg Dulcich, Tight End

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 42 receptions, 725 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Agency: TBD
Showcase: Reese's Senior Bowl

Returning

Atonio Mafi, Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 355 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tyler Manoa, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

View the original article to see embedded media.

Martin Andrus Jr., Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 305 pounds
2021 Stats: 2 GP, 1 tackle
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jay Shaw, Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eazVm_0dciZkXD00

To Be Determined

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 283 pass attempts, 176 completions, 62.2% completion, 2,409 passing yards, 21 passing TD, 6 INT, 153.9 passer rating, 110 attempts, 724 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Zach Charbonnet, Running Back

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 203 attempts, 1,137 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD, 24 receptions, 197 receiver yards
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Chase Cota, Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 209 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 18 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Michael Ezeike, Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 243 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 320 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Sam Marrazzo, Center

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 301 pounds
2021 Stats: 2 GP, 2 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Odua Isibor, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 265 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 14 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Mitchell Agude, Edge Rusher

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 54 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 FF, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Bo Calvert, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 38 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Caleb Johnson, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 45 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Mo Osling, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 pounds
2021 Stats: 7 GP, 16 tackles, 2 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Quentin Lake, Safety

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 6 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Stephan Blaylock, Safety

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Outgoing Upperclassmen

Qwuantrezz Knight, Striker

Height: 6-foot
Weight: 199 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 66 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: Wraith Sports Group
Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Paul Grattan, Left Guard

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: Hula Bowl

Obi Eboh, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 23 tackles, 3 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: College Gridiron Showcase

Jordan Genmark Heath, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 248 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 55 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD

Cameron Johnson, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD

Brittain Brown, Running Back

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 102 attempts, 615 rushing yards, 7 rushing TD, 18 receptions, 129 receiving yards
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD

Ethan Fernea, Running Back/Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 10 attempts, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD

Datona Jackson, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 1 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Gridiron Football#Nfl Draft#Ucla Bruins#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Tfl#Pbu#Td
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
274
Followers
413
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy