UCLA Football 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker
Taking a look at all of the Bruins who could be looking to go pro this spring.
The Bruins could be facing unprecedented roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.
The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 17, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.
All Bruins is keeping track of where each of them stand on their decisions, with some having already declared, others announcing their return and another group that didn't even have a choice.
Declared
Otito Ogbonnia, Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 320 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 30 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Agency: Priority Sports
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 305 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 10 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Agency: TBD
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 191 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 59 receptions, 739 receiving yards, 10 receiving TD, 9 punt returns, 203 punt return yards, 1 punt return TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Agency: TBD
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 42 receptions, 725 receiving yards, 5 receiving TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Agency: TBD
Showcase: Reese's Senior Bowl
Returning
Atonio Mafi, Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 355 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Tyler Manoa, Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 5 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Martin Andrus Jr., Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 305 pounds
2021 Stats: 2 GP, 1 tackle
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Jay Shaw, Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 27 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
To Be Determined
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 283 pass attempts, 176 completions, 62.2% completion, 2,409 passing yards, 21 passing TD, 6 INT, 153.9 passer rating, 110 attempts, 724 rushing yards, 9 rushing TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Zach Charbonnet, Running Back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 203 attempts, 1,137 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD, 24 receptions, 197 receiver yards
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Chase Cota, Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 209 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 18 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Michael Ezeike, Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 243 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 3 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Sean Rhyan, Left Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 320 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2
Sam Marrazzo, Center
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 301 pounds
2021 Stats: 2 GP, 2 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Odua Isibor, Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 265 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 14 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Mitchell Agude, Edge Rusher
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 245 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 54 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 FF, 3 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Bo Calvert, Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 235 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 38 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Caleb Johnson, Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 230 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 45 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Mo Osling, Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 194 pounds
2021 Stats: 7 GP, 16 tackles, 2 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Quentin Lake, Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 INT, 6 PBU, 1 QBH
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Stephan Blaylock, Safety
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
Outgoing Upperclassmen
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 199 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 66 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU, 2 QBH, 1 FF
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: Wraith Sports Group
Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Paul Grattan, Left Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 12 GS
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: Hula Bowl
Obi Eboh, Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 23 tackles, 3 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: College Gridiron Showcase
Jordan Genmark Heath, Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 248 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 55 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 2 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD
Cameron Johnson, Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD
Brittain Brown, Running Back
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 102 attempts, 615 rushing yards, 7 rushing TD, 18 receptions, 129 receiving yards
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD
Ethan Fernea, Running Back/Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 195 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 10 attempts, 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD
Datona Jackson, Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBH, 1 PBU
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 0
Agency: TBD
Showcase: TBD
