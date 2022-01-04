ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Texas kicker Phil Dawson takes over Hyde Park football program

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
A familiar face for local football fans will take over the Hyde Park Baptist football program.

Former Texas and longtime NFL kicker Phil Dawson has been hired as the private school’s head football coach and assistant athletic director, the school announced on social media Tuesday. Dawson has spent the past two seasons as the special teams coordinator at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, where he served on the staff of former NFL player and Austin resident Trent Dilfer.

Immediately after Hyde Park’s announcement, Dawson tweeted: “It’s time. Faith. Family. Football.”

Dawson, 46, takes over a program that has a long history of success competing in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools but has fallen on hard times in recent seasons. The Panthers, who participate in TAPPS Division II-District 3 alongside local rivals such as Regents, St. Michael’s and Brentwood Christian, has a 2-26 record over the past three seasons and went 0-10 in 2021.

A graduate of Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Dawson earned All-America honors at the University of Texas in the 1990s and made one of the most memorable kicks in Texas history with a 50-yarder that beat Virginia in 1995.

After graduating from Texas, Dawson embarked on a 21-year career in the NFL. He spent 14 years in Cleveland, where he set virtually every kicking record for the Browns.

Dawson lived in Austin after retirement and had two sons, Dru and Beau, play football at Vandegrift before moving to Nashville and joining longtime friend Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy.

