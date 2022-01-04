ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invisible headphones are as cool and crazy as they sound

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article- Advertisement - CES is the best place to highlight unusual tech innovations, and this year’s show is no different, with one company just launching a pair of “invisible” headphones. Looking like a mini soundbar, the Novato N1 is a new audio device that uses beamforming...

