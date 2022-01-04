Invisible headphones are as cool and crazy as they sound

Want several different types of professional headphones—but can’t afford them? Get as many as you want with the TiTum transforming headphones. This revolutionary gadget can match the exact sound profile of any other headphone. This includes frequency response, dynamic range, harmonics, resonance character, saturation, and more. So, you can actually hear what the priciest studio headphones sound like without having to buy one. Simply use the app to tap the chosen headphones you want to hear, and TiTum uses patented technology to match them. That means that one pair of these headphones can actually become any other type of headphones. Made with ultra-comfortable alcantara fabric, its durable ear cushions are so cozy. Moreover, it offers wireless connectivity and noise-canceling tech while gaming. Additionally, with a built-in high-quality microphone, these are great for phone calls and virtual meetings. Finally, with 15 hours of battery life, they keep you listening all day.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO