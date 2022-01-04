ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

John Deere’s self-driving tractor arrives later this fall

nerdshala.com
 1 day ago

Despite the company’s recent acquisition of Bare Flag Robotics, it says none of the startup’s autonomy technology went into the system, which has been in the works for several years. The Future Bayer...

nerdshala.com

1390 Granite City Sports

John Deere Introduces First Autonomous Tractor

UNDATED -- John Deere is introducing its first autonomous tractor. The company put on an hour-long, multi-media presentation Tuesday in Iowa, showing off the tractor that'll be available later this year. Farmers can operate and monitor the tractor from their smartphone, tablet or computer. Doug Nimz, a corn and soybean...
MINNESOTA STATE
95.3 MNC

John Deere Reveals Fully Autonomous 8R Tractor at CES in Vegas

CES 2022 is underway in Las Vegas this week where the latest in technology and innovation is on display. John Deere took the opportunity to unveil their latest technology- an autonomous tractor. “This isn’t a concept machine. This isn’t a demo. This is a working machine that will be available...
LAS VEGAS, NV
northwestmoinfo.com

Deere Introduces Autonomous Tractor Farmers Can Drive Via Smartphone

(Radio Iowa) Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is using this year’s Consumer Electronics Show to introduce its first autonomous tractor. Quad Cities-based John Deere put on an hour-long, multi-media presentation Tuesday, showing off the tractor that’ll be available later this year. Deere’s Deanna Kovar says autonomous tractors will help farmers do their difficult, time-consuming jobs.
TECHNOLOGY
marketplace.org

Will farmers dig Deere’s new autonomous tractor?

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, excluding a bunch of big names, including Amazon and Google — COVID-19 caused them to stay home. Alongside the new humanoid robots and electric vehicles being unveiled is a big ol’ tractor from John Deere. We know what you’re thinking: A tractor at CES? Really?
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

At CES 2022, John Deere tractors break new ground with full autonomy

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Tractors that steer themselves are nothing new to Minnesota farmer Doug Nimz. But then four years ago, John Deere brought a whole new kind of machine to his 2,000-acre corn and soybean farm. That tractor could not only steer itself but also didn't even need a farmer in the cab to operate it.
ECONOMY
thefern.org

Deere to market fully autonomous tractor for farm tillage

The world’s largest farm equipment maker, Deere and Co., said on Tuesday it will begin sales later this year of a “fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production,” but limited for the moment to tillage. “The machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and new advanced technologies,” said Deere, which… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
Radio Iowa

Deere pairs with start-up to swap diesel for ethanol in its engines

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is partnering with a Chicago-area company to reduce harmful emissions from its equipment by replacing diesel fuel with ethanol. Quad Cities-based John Deere is working with ClearFlame Engine Technologies of Geneva, Illinois, where CEO B.J. Johnson says their initial work was on a Cummins X-15 engine from an on-road semi.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Sony to launch firm to explore making electric cars

Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing. Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
b975.com

Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

DETROIT (Reuters) – John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work.
INDUSTRY
