ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Yoga Mats and Gear for Every Type of Workout

By Nicole Charky-Chami
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6xgT_0dciZ5cn00

Whether you’re into classic vinyasa flows, hot yoga, Pilates or any other fitness class, yoga mats are a great way to upgrade your practice. You don’t need a private coach (a la Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon , Laura Dern, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and countless others) to take advantage of the health benefits of the ancient spiritual exercise, which began about 5,000 years ago in northern India and helps to increase flexibility, improve muscle tone and support the cardiovascular system.

Mats and holders can give you extra comfort and ease at home or at your favorite yoga studio — and you can use them to express your style, too. With favorites from Alo, Bandier, Jade, Lululemon, Manduka and more, here are eight of the best yoga mats and accessories loved by teachers and yogis alike (including fitness star and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots). There are options for every type of fitness enthusiast, from mats for yogis who are on the taller side to non-slip gear for keeping your feet firmly in place. Check out our top picks below.

Yoga Hustle Bandier Yoga Mat

Don’t slip or slide with Yoga Hustle’s exclusive yoga mat for fitness retailer Bandier. This luxe yoga mat is a favorite of The Talk co-host, fitness instructor and dancer Amanda Kloots. The Dancing with the Stars contestant and fellow instructors at Studio B in Los Angeles use this as their go-to mat for best performance and comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKVGr_0dciZ5cn00

Yoga Hustle Bandier Yoga Mat

$140


Buy now

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Thick Yoga Mat

If you need more cushioning during your workouts, Amazon Basics’ half-inch thick yoga mat brings extra support, comfort and shock absorption to your yoga flows. This is a classic, affordable mat that is great for all types of fitness and exercise routines including yoga, Pilates and any floor exercise, thanks to the textured grip material to help you power through your planks and downward dog. It comes with a shoulder strap and high-density foam roller to complement your workout, including post-yoga muscle relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGTwG_0dciZ5cn00

Buy: Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Thick Yoga Mat $21.49

Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat

The Jade Harmony professional yoga mat comes in black, jade green, midnight blue, purple and Tibetan orange. Step into your strength and balance with this mat made of open-cell natural rubber, a renewable resource from rubber trees (it contains no PVC or ozone-depleting substances). It’s the ultimate slip-resistant mat — so you don’t need to worry during hot yoga — and has an added cushion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgfQU_0dciZ5cn00

Jade Harmony Professional Yoga Mat

$85


Buy now

Manduka GRP Lite Hot Yoga Mat

Stay dry and focused with Manduka’s top-rated GRP Lite Hot yoga mat. This is a favorite for L.A.-based yoga instructor Hannah Dawe during both hot yoga and non-hot yoga flows. Dawe teaches private and community yoga at Love Yoga, Studio B and Modo Yoga (where Meghan Markle and Alexandra Daddario have been spotted, at the New York outpost) and calls this mat a go-to. It gives you grip so you can stay balanced and supported — no matter the temperature. This is a favorite for any practitioner at home or in the studio, and it’s also easy to disinfect and clean. For even more grip, you can also pair it with a Manduka eQua towel or Lululemon’s small towel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYVnv_0dciZ5cn00

Buy: Manduka GRP Lite Hot Yoga Mat $130.00

Gaiam Studio to Street Yoga Mat Bag

This chic bag is perfect for whatever studio you head to next. Gaiam’s Studio to Street yoga mat bag is effortless and roomy, and can hold yoga mats up to six millimeters thick. It’s made of nylon material and perfect for your next trip to the gym or weekend getaway and includes a detachable shoulder strap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8L4D_0dciZ5cn00

Buy: Gaiam Studio to Street Yoga Mat Bag $27.64

Alo Yoga Essential Set

Alo’s essential set ($175, reg. $236) is an ideal starter kit for anyone just getting into their practice. The five-piece set includes the brand’s best-selling non-toxic Warrior mat, two Uplifting Blocks, one no-slip towel and a two-in-one yoga strap. (Hailey Bieber, Jenna Dewan, Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner are among the stars who have sported Alo’s activewear.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IWjR_0dciZ5cn00

Alo Essential Set (reg. $236)

$175


Buy now

Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat

Featuring a natural rubber base for cushioning and a textured grip for reducing sweat, this extra-long and wide yoga mat by Lululemon is great for tall people and those who want more space for stretching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yKdh_0dciZ5cn00

Lululemon The Reversible (Big) Mat

$98


Buy now

Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat

This lightweight, portable mat by Manduka is perfect for the yogi on the go. Ideal for yoga, hot yoga and Pilates, the absorbent and durable eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat ($45 to $57) is 1.5 millimeters thick, so it rolls and folds easily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Re8z8_0dciZ5cn00

Buy: Manduka eKO Superlite Travel Yoga Mat $45.00

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block, Set of 2

Whether you’re staying aligned or deepening your stretch, this set of two sturdy yoga blocks from Gaiam can help you stay balanced during yoga, Pilates and meditation. They’re made of lightweight and supportive non-slip foam and are 50 percent denser than standard EVA blocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2lWW_0dciZ5cn00

Buy: Gaiam Essentials Yoga Blocks, Set of 2 $16.68

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The 7 Best Jewelry Trends Inspired by Spring 2022 Runways

The last couple years of loungewear uniforms and minimalist accessories have inspired everyone lately to go bold with their wardrobe — and that includes jewelry. While dainty chains and layered strands have been among the most enduring jewelry trends, bold bijoux are back in 2022. Continuing the trends seen on fall 2021 runways and red carpets (including the Met Gala and Grammys), chunky accoutrements and retro jewelry punctuated the spring/summer 2022 shows. See: supersized cocktail rings at Dior and Givenchy; door-knocker earrings at Etro, Versace and Carolina Herrera; and maximalist chains on necks, earlobes and waists at Balmain, Givenchy, Tom Ford...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

8 Eco-Friendlier Designer Denim Pieces for Going Green in 2022

Stella McCartney Vintage-wash women’s denim jumpsuit in sustainable organic cotton; $837 (reg. $1,395), stellamccartney.com Stella McCartney Organic Cotton Vintage-Wash Jumpsuit $837 Buy now JW Anderson Cross-body Cap Nano bag in leather and denim, made from recycled cotton and polyester; $375, matchesfashion.com JW Anderson Cross-body Cap Nano Bag $375 Buy now Edwin High-rise red Cai women’s jeans, produced with reduced water usage and clean energy sources; $188, edwin-usa.com and nordstrom.com Edwin High-rise red Cai Women’s Jeans $188 Buy now Chloé Recycled denim women’s shirt with high collar and covered fastenings; $895, net-a-porter.com Chloé Recycled Denim Women's Shirt $895 Buy now Pangaia Pink unisex hemp denim jacket with sherpa fleece lining made from recycled wool; $295, thepangaia.com Pangaia Pink Unisex Denim Jacket $295 Buy now Mother x Carolyn Murphy Denim patchwork skirt reconstructed from a single pair of upcycled jeans; $285, motherdenim.com and net-a-porter.com Mother x Carolyn Murphy Denim Patchwork Skirt $285 Buy now AG Men’s Tellis jeans produced with Vapor Wash using 65 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals; $215, agjeans.com AG Men’s Tellis Jeans $215 Buy now 11.11/eleven eleven Reclaimed-denim men’s slippers with traditional Japanese quilting; $108 (reg. $215), mrporter.com 11.11/eleven eleven Men's Reclaimed Denim Slippers (reg. $215) $108 Buy now This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
boxrox.com

Best Dana Linn Bailey Workouts and Training Tips

Dana Linn Bailey is a famous fitness influencer, trainer and American IFBB Pro fitness and figure competitor in the Physique category. She took part in the Brute Strength showdown, along with CrossFit veteran Brooke Ence, and took an impressive second place finish. In this article we will look at her...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

10 best dumbbells and hand weights for home workouts

Whether your home gym is a purpose-built space or just a corner of your bedroom, having a set of dumbbells to hand is a must.If used correctly, the dumbbell can be an incredibly versatile piece of equipment that will deliver a range of fitness goals, from muscle growth to increased cardio and toning. But achieving those fitness goals will depend on picking the right set.There are three types of dumbbell: fixed (where the weight can’t be changed), adjustable (using interchangeable plates), and selectorised (where different weights are kept in a block and are selected by a mechanism, usually in the...
WORKOUTS
Time Out Global

The best online workouts for getting sweaty at home

New year, new you? From HIIT to yoga, there's an online workout for every kind of body on this list. While we don't condone New Year, New You fitness resolutions, we do think working out is important for your overall physical and mental health. And after the disruptions and uncertainties of the last couple of years, it's even more important to find enjoyable workout routines that will challenge your body and restore your mind. One thing the pandemic has taught us is that you don't have to set foot in a gym or an independent studio in order to get a good sweat on. These days, the classes come to you.
WORKOUTS
bicycling.com

The Best Yoga Apps for Beginners

When it comes to injury prevention and better cycling performance, you need to add cross-training into your workout mix—and yoga is a top option for improving mobility and enhancing your rides. “Yoga provides tremendous benefits for cyclists, including strength, flexibility, faster recovery time, and focus by connecting mind, body,...
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Reese Witherspoon
themanual.com

The Best Men’s Fitness Attire to Workout In

For the authentic fitness enthusiast, the right gear can make or break the results you’re sweating after. Sure, it’s totally possible to get in a great minimalist workout, but certain tools and products can go a long way in terms of pushing you to perform your best. At the same time, as a dedicated gym rat you know merely basic workout gear won’t do — you want only the best from the leading fitness brands. A new year means you’re especially interested in hitting the gym while decked out in the latest and greatest workout clothes.
WORKOUTS
SELF

This Bodyweight HIIT Workout Will Help You Move From Every Direction

In today’s bodyweight HIIT workout, you'll be hammering out exercises that will help you build strength and move more efficiently from every direction—something super important both in everyday life and in your workouts, especially when you add more advanced movements to the mix. This routine has you moving...
WORKOUTS
themanual.com

The Best Peloton Classes for Beginners for Great Workouts

You don’t have to own the Peloton bike or the Peloton Tread to take advantage of the huge library of on-demand and livestreaming Peloton classes. With a Peloton digital subscription, members can use their own exercise equipment or open up the app at the gym and follow a guided, motivating, challenging workout for just a modest monthly fee.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Mats#Yoga Workouts#Hot Yoga#Yoga Class#Yoga Hustle#Studio B#Amazon Basics
womensrunning.com

The Best, Worst Workout I’ve Ever Done: This StairMaster Workout for Runners

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Unless you’ve won the lottery of connective tissue perfection, there will be a time when every runner feels a niggle that benefits time off from the pounding of running. If that happens to coincide with a bold training goal, laying off running can cause anxiety about loss of fitness and strength as you heal up.
WORKOUTS
Westport News

The 10 best treadmills for home workouts

Best treadmill for running: NordicTrack Commercial 1750 ($1,599+) Best interactive foldable option: Echelon Stride ($1,299) Best budget treadmill under $1000: NordicTrack T Series 6.5S Treadmill ($549) Best affordable under-desk option: Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill ($369.99) The Covic-19 pandemic inspired more people than ever to invest in home gym...
WORKOUTS
themanual.com

Best Medicine Ball Workouts for Getting Stronger

Although we all struggle with the motivation to work out from time to time, one of the best ways to prevent burnout and boredom with your exercise routine is to keep your workouts varied. From running and HIIT workouts to low-impact exercises like rowing and indoor cycling, there are tons of ways to get your body moving and your heart pounding. Just as there are many modalities of cardio exercise, so too are there numerous strength training implements that can be used to mix up weightlifting workouts. Dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, suspension trainers, sandbags, and resistance bands are some of the most common resistance training tools you’ll encounter at a gym, along with medicine balls—a fun and versatile training tool useful for anything from explosive plyometric exercises to slow and controlled core work.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Yoga
Harper's Bazaar

The 16 Best Cleansing Oils for Every Skin Type and Concern

Whether your cleansing routine involves one, two, or three steps, a cleansing oil should probably be a part of it. Generally used as the first cleansing step (and skincare step as a whole), these face cleansers not only remove makeup and grime, but they also have added skincare benefits. “Cleansing...
SKIN CARE
Telegraph

How to start yoga at home: 10 best poses for beginners

For some reason, in the last decade, yoga – in all its bizarre forms (hot, cold, with beer and even, goats) – has become a go-to workout for fitness fanatics. It has transformed from being a workout you might do once a week wearing slouchy tracksuit bottoms to an exemplary physical and spiritual ideal (preferably dressed head-to-toe in the latest yogi gear and sipping on a dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein, pumpkin-seed smoothie). For many, yoga is a lifestyle, not just a form of exercise.
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: 40% off at Filson, Deals on Workout Gear & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. $250 $150 (40% OFF) Now that...
YOGA
The Daily World

Best Pre-Workout 2022: Top 24 Pre Workout Supplements to Buy

Have you wondered why you are not getting the desired workout performance? As a team of bodybuilders, we know how it feels when we do not have the required energy levels for getting the appropriate performance while challenging workouts sessions. After much deliberation, we learned that what we were lacking...
WORKOUTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy