I’m writing this letter on the very day I’m celebrating being married for a year and a half to the best person I know. Maybe it’s the warm, fuzzy feelings I get every year while preparing for this issue of Hartselle Living, or maybe it’s seeing the beautiful photos in our bridal section – or it could have something to do with being so deeply in love with my better half – but I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it with the last breath in my body: I love love.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO