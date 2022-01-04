ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sophia Bush flexes her medical skills

KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s a doctor on TV, but don’t...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Good Sam Video: Jason Isaacs' Griff Is a Menace to Sophia Bush's Titular Hero on CBS Drama — 2022 FIRST LOOK

Sophia Bush’s Dr. Sam Griffith is an accomplished multitasker while Jason Isaacs’ Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith is a total menace in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the upcoming medical drama Good Sam. The series, which premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10/9 on CBS, follows Sam, a brilliant heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as the chief of surgery after Griff, her boss who is also a renowned doctor, falls into a coma. In the clip, which you can check out above, a pre-coma Griff interrupts a friendly conversation among the surgical residents — Sam prepped a patient and got her...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Good Sam, premiering Wednesday on CBS, pits father against daughter in life-or-death decisions. Sophia Bush, 39, who plays Dr. Sam Griffith, said her character clashes with her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), in and out of the operating room of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. "Both of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Good Sam's Sophia Bush Explains Coming 'Full Circle' In Her Return To A TV Leading Role

Sophia Bush was a mainstay on television for years before stepping away from leading series regular roles, but now the actress is returning to network primetime thanks to CBS’ upcoming Good Sam. The medical drama partners the One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum with Harry Potter franchise veteran Jason Isaacs to play an unconventional daughter/father duo in the halls of a hospital. Despite working in television for nearly two decades, this is Bush’s first role playing a doctor, and she shared why the role feels “full circle” for her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Bush
tvinsider.com

The ‘Race’ Resumes, Sophia Bush Is ‘Good Sam,’ ‘Worst Cooks,’ ‘American Greed’

CBS’ Emmy-winning The Amazing Race returns with a season that was disrupted for more than a year by the pandemic. A new medical drama stars Chicago P.D. veteran Sophia Bush as a gifted surgeon with serious daddy issues. Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America is back to remind us that not everyone has mad kitchen skills. CNBC’s American Greed launches a 15th season that will include a milestone 200th episode.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA

Sophia Bush Says It's an 'Honor' to Play a Surgeon on CBS' 'Good Sam' (Exclusive)

Sophia Bush is taking the mantle. The star and producer of CBS' freshman medical drama, Good Sam, plays the titular character, Dr. Sam Griffith, a talented heart surgeon who finds her place at the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery after her boss falls into a coma. The twist? Her boss happens to be her father, the arrogant and difficult but iconic Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), who's never respected Sam's brilliance in the operating room or in life. So when he wakes up from his coma months later, Sam is stuck with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who's never respected her. Therein lies the crux of the series' dramatic tension.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Good Sam’ Pits Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Against Each Other in Battle of Surgeon Egos: TV Review

At the very least, Katie Wech’s “Good Sam” knows what you might be thinking when you hear it’s a show featuring a chronically cocky doctor with no respect for authority outside his own. Even after spending six months in a coma, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffiths (Jason Isaacs) takes over a crucial diagnostic brainstorm session to suggest that their mystery patient is suffering from … lupus. For anyone even glancingly familiar with the long-running Fox drama “House,” which starred Hugh Laurie as a chronically cocky doctor whose favorite past time was rejecting lupus diagnoses, it does feel like a wink to the TV doctor who most clearly paved the way for Isaac’s Griff. The “Good Sam” twist on the classic doctor procedural recipe, though, is that Griff’s surgeon daughter (Sophia Bush) took over his post of chief while he was unconscious, and now that he’s back, the battle for the department is well and truly on.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

The Amazing Race Returns, Sophia Bush Plays Doctor on Good Sam

Nearly two years after it started shooting, the 33rd season of The Amazing Race finally finds its way to CBS today. As Primetimer's Joe Reid writes, the show was shut down by the pandemic just a few weeks into production, only to resume 18 months later under strict COVID protocols. How did the great Amazing Race experiment fare? Tune in tonight to find out.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Good Sam season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Sophia Bush, cast

After the big premiere tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn what lies ahead on Good Sam season 1 episode 2?. It’s interesting that there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about this episode yet — save for the title here in “Natural Order.” Rather than trying to hype up too much what lies ahead on the show, clearly the network wanted to ensure all attention was on the pilot episode itself.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tamra Judge shades Shannon Beador’s appearance: ‘Alcohol will age you’

Tamra Judge slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” friend Shannon Beador, leaving a nasty Instagram comment about her weight and aging poorly. “Alcohol will age you so fast !!! Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows,” Judge commented on an Instagram photo of Beador talking with her “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy