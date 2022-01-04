Biomea Fusion expands research facility

Castlight Health (CSLT +24.1%) has entered into an agreement with Vera Whole Health to combine the two companies in a deal with an equity value of nearly $370M. The transaction has already been approved by Castlight's Board of Directors, and it is expected to complete in Q1 2022. Following the completion of the deal, Castlight (NYSE:CSLT) will become a privately held company, and its Class B common stock will not be trading.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO