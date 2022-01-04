ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos list Drew Lock as limited practice participant

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos had their Week 18 game against the Chiefs bumped up to Saturday and that means they issued their first practice report of the week on Tuesday. No actual practice session took place, so the report...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
chiefscrowd.com

Broncos expect to start Drew Lock against Chiefs

The Broncos are planning to start Drew Lock at quarterback for their season finale against the Chiefs. Lock has started the last two games with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined by a concussion and head coach Vic Fangio said that nothing has changed with his condition as they move into Week 18. “Right now, Teddy is still [more]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Concussion#Melvin Gordon#American Football#Chiefs#Chargers
FanSided

Drew Lock cannot be the Denver Broncos starter in 2022

As a Drew Lock fan, I cannot begin to describe how disappointed I would be if he was the starter for the Denver Broncos to begin the 2022 season. Multiple things can be true at once; Drew Lock has not been given the most ideal opportunity to thrive as a member of the Denver Broncos, but he has still given no indication we can be the long-term starter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Broncos intend to start QB Drew Lock in Week 18

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol and is expected to miss his third straight game in Saturday's season finale. Drew Lock is expected to make his third straight start against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. "Right now, Teddy is still in the concussion...
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Release Tuesday Update On Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos would like to end the season on a high note. That may prove difficult in the scenario both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock are unavailable. Bridgewater is currently in the concussion protocol and isn’t expected to be available this Saturday vs. the Chiefs. Lock, meanwhile, started in Bridgewater’s place last Sunday. He completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 245 yards and one touchdown in a 34-13 loss to the Chargers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy