ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after fire in Delhi Township

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uA9LK_0dciXFIO00

DELHI TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters and EMS personnel are battling a fire at Windmill Mobile Homes in Delhi Twp.

Emergency crews have blocked off the area of 5100 Amsterdam Avenue.

Neighbors say they saw two people taken to the hospital, but at this time we don’t know how serious the incident was.

6 News is on the scene and will continue to bring you information as it comes in.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwYze_0dciXFIO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8zYp_0dciXFIO00

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Okemos house fire sends two people to the hospital

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at the 1800 block of Shadywood Lane in Okemos on Saturday night. The call came in at 10:22 p.m. and an official with the fire department said the fire was on the second floor of the house and that two people […]
OKEMOS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Weather#Firefighters#Ems#Windmill Mobile Homes#Wlns 6 News
WTOP

Fires set at corrections facility, 4 taken to hospitals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say more than two dozen people required medical treatment after fires were set at a corrections facility in Baltimore. The Office of the State Fire Marshal says crews were called to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center on Sunday night where correctional officers reported a fire on the fifth floor.
BALTIMORE, MD
KHQ Right Now

Overnight home fire in Billings; person taken to the hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. - An overnight home fire in Billings caused one person to be taken to the hospital Wednesday, Dec. 22. The fire happened at 37 Washington Street. The Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page said the fire is currently under investigation.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: More than 70 people displaced after Lafayette apartment fire

UPDATE: More than 70 people were displaced from their homes Thursday evening following an apartment fire in Lafayette. Firefighters battled the large blaze just after 4 p.m. at the Bayou Oaks apartments on Feu Follet Road. No injuries were reported. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, a preliminary investigation has determined that roofing contractors were […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WOWK 13 News

Person taken to hospital after Nitro crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Nitro. Kanawha County Metro says at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened around 5 p.m. near 31st Street and 2nd Avenue in Nitro. According to dispatchers, one person was reportedly transported from the scene […]
NITRO, WV
WILX-TV

Multiple departments on the scene of fire in Delhi Township mobile home park

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire has broken out at a mobile home community Tuesday afternoon in the area just west of Holt and Aurelis roads. Due to the thick smoke and other dangerous conditions in the area, the mobile home park is closed to traffic. The Delhi Fire Department, Mason Fire Department, Lansing Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Windsor Township Fire Department were all at the scene.
LANSING, MI
KLTV

One person taken to hospital after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire in Longview sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening burns. The call came in around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street. When firefighters arrived, flames were showing. The fire had gotten into the attic and spread throughout the home.
LONGVIEW, TX
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two taken to hospital after suspected Carbon Monoxide exposure

(Fargo, ND)--The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Fire Department responded to an apartment building in the 4700 block of 46th Street South and found high levels of carbon monoxide. Officers received a call the morning of December 22 for a welfare check on a resident of the apartment building. Upon...
FARGO, ND
Austin American-Statesman

Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-35 in Round Rock

Two people were injured and taken to receive medical treatment on Sunday after a rollover wreck on northbound Interstate 35, Round Rock Police Department officials said. The crash took place near University Boulevard, officials reported a few minutes after 1 p.m. The two unidentified people were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Officials did not provide information on the condition of the patients.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 3 people hospitalized in overnight Lawrence fire

Lawrence, Mass. — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fire tore through their home Thursday night. Lawrence Fire tells Boston 25 News the fire started around 10:45 last night at 107 Abbott Street, a multi-family home. People living in the house and residents in the triple-decker next door had to evacuate. Three people had to be rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
LAWRENCE, MA
kvrr.com

Update: Two bodies recovered after house fire near Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) – Two bodies were recovered following a residential fire Thursday near Bemidji. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at 6:12 a.m. The home is in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Rd NW in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.
BEMIDJI, MN
Mysuncoast.com

Two people safe but displaced after fire in Sarasota duplex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota couple is OK after their car caught fire in their duplex garage. Firefighters responded to a home in the 4700 block of Oak Hill Court just before 11 a.m. Friday to find after a car on fire inside the garage. The fire quickly spread...
SARASOTA, FL
WOWO News

UPDATED: Two dead after morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters are investigating after two people and two dogs died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s north side. Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Strawberry Drive near Northop High School at 5:33 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene at 5:39 a.m., the back half of the home was engulfed in flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy