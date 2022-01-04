UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after fire in Delhi Township

DELHI TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters and EMS personnel are battling a fire at Windmill Mobile Homes in Delhi Twp.

Emergency crews have blocked off the area of 5100 Amsterdam Avenue.

Neighbors say they saw two people taken to the hospital, but at this time we don’t know how serious the incident was.

6 News is on the scene and will continue to bring you information as it comes in.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

