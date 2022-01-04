ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This isn’t the first time the Falcons have had a chance to play spoiler for the Saints

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons have a rare opportunity to squash the Saints’ playoff hopes by winning Sunday, and it’s a very welcome opportunity. When I heard that good news, the first thing I asked myself was how many times it had happened in the past. It turns out a...

www.thefalcoholic.com

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
FanSided

Five options the Atlanta Falcons have to replace Matt Ryan

If Matt Ryan doesn’t ask for or demand a trade he is the Atlanta Falcons quarterback next season. Despite rumors circulating around Ryan and the Steelers moving off of the veteran makes little sense for Atlanta before 2023. The dead cap hit for moving Ryan would be massive and...
NFL
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Drew Brees
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Could this Matt Ryan trade with the Broncos work for both teams?

The Falcons’ most significant offseason decisions will revolve around Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett. Both contracts will require attention, regardless of the manner. Jarret has one year left on the four-year $68 million contract he signed in 2019, and his cap jumps from $20.8 million to $23.8 million in 2022. The Falcons could extend or trade him. Moving him before the 2022 season would save the team $16.5 million, given his $7.3 million dead cap figure. The Falcons can also add void years to his contract to lessen the immediate burden of Jarrett leaving too.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL flexes Week 18's Saints-Falcons game to more prominent time slot

Another week, another New Orleans Saints game flexed into a different time slot. The team announced that their regular season finale with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 has been pushed back to 3:25 p.m. CT/4:25 p.m. ET, having originally been scheduled for a noon kickoff. That should put the Saints and Falcons in front of a larger audience (still broadcast on FOX) with fewer games beginning in the late afternoon.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons were cheated against the Buffalo Bills

In the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Falcons were down by two scores to the Buffalo Bills and faced a second and goal. Quarterback Matt Ryan scrambled to the right and ended up finding his way into the endzone until they reviewed it and ruled that Ryan gave himself up when his knee was down short of the goal line—no touchdown.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons stay at No. 10 pick in 2022 NFL Draft after loss to the Bills

Last week after a win over the Lions, the Falcons had the No. 10 pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. After their loss to Buffalo, they have...the 10th pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. That didn’t change much. Bigger changes are likely in the offing this coming...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Jan. 3

The playoffs are officially out of reach for the Atlanta Falcons, and now we turn our focus to the Saints and the 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s Falcoholinks to start your Monday. The Falcons were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their loss against the Bills, which is no surprise. There’s always an outside shot that a team steals a win with the odds stacked against them, but Atlanta hasn’t been that team all season.
NFL
The Falcoholic

NFL flexes Falcons - Saint to 4:25 p.m. next Sunday

The Falcons can’t get into the postseason, but they can prevent the Saints from getting into the playoffs by beating them Sunday. That means that in addition to the usual wildness that Falcons-Saints brings to a Sunday, there are real stakes to this Week 18 matchup. Given that, the...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Fantasy stud and dud from Week 17

Welcome to championship weekend, the new championship weekend. With the introduction of the 17-game schedule in the NFL, fantasy championships which were once decided in Week 16 are now decided in Week 17 instead. For fantasy owners who were relying on any Atlanta Falcons, that wasn’t the best of news....
NFL

