Customer retention is crucial for businesses of all types, even for those that are rapidly expanding and gaining new customers daily. There is a remarkably simple calculus behind this need: Acquiring a new customer is often five times more expensive than maintaining an existing relationship. Improving customer retention by just 5% can increase profits by up to 95%, and loyal customers are five times more likely to repurchase from the same company, making efforts worth it.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO