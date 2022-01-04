ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Whomp's Fortress: Shoot Into The Wild Blue - Mario 64 Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIGN's guide to completing Whomp's Fortress - Shoot Into...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye guide – Endless Canyon walkthrough

In this Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye guide, we’ll give you a walkthrough of the Endless Canyon. Our guide will describe how to make it over the invisible walkways and how to dodge the patrolling owls in this dark area. Endless Canyon walkthrough. If you’ve visited the Abandoned...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Get Battle Stars in Chapter 3

Ever since the launch of the Battle Pass, Fortnite introduced Battle Stars. They are one of the ways you can purchase cosmetic items in-game. In Chapter 3 of Fortnite, the way to get Battle Stars is pretty much the same since their rework back in Chapter 2 Season 7. Once you gather enough XP to go up a level, you can get some. Chapter 3 does come with some new ways to get experience points though.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Three Free Tomb Raiders, 45% Off Spideys, Half Off a GOTY, and More!

Welcome to the first deals wrap up for '22! I trust you're all well, rested and ready to score three free Tomb Raider titles from the reboot trilogy. And hey—if you're not into the harrowing, ultra-violent origin story of a gravelifter, grab that free Garfield Kart instead. The only things that get brutally murdered in it are lasagne and John's self-esteem. Probably.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'The Shadow Isles' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. Once you dock at The Drowned Port, proceed inland till you reach a door with a spell guarding it. Pyke will spot a pool of water to the left of the door, which you can use his Dungeon Ability on to dive down and get to the other side. Interact with the tablet across the room to unlock the gate, then swim back through the same pool to return to the rest of the party.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unseen Foe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Boss Battle - Khezu 11:54 - Cutscene - Avinia reveals her inspiration 13:57 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
RECIPES
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Before the Blues - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Before the Blues in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:23 - Cutscene - The Mysterious Rider reveals himself 04:21 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 09:25 - Rider battle - More Mysterious Riders 16:34 - Cutscene - Lilia has information about Oltura For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock All Level 3 Ultimates

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers how to unlock all Level 3 Ultimates for all party members within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. How to Unlock Level 3 Ultimates. To unlock your party member's Level 3 Ultimate Abilities, you will need to speak...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Find Those Children! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rathian Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Rathian boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 04:45 - Phase 1 - Normal 07:20 - Phase 2 - Enraged 16:20 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pit Probe (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:41 - Cutscene - Ratha senses danger 02:01 - Boss Battle - Seltas Queen 16:24 - Cutscene - Avinia questions why monsties aren't effected by rage rays 19:36 - Cutscene - Reporting to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy