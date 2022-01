Elon Musk’s estimated net worth has surged to more than $304bn, cementing his place at the top of the league of richest people in the world.The jump in his total wealth comes on the back of a 13 per cent jump in the value of Telsa shares after the electric vehicle company reported a quarterly record for deliveries, adding $30bn to Mr Musk’s wealth.Mr Musk first passed the $300bn threshold in November according to data compiled by Forbes making him the first person to reach that level of immense wealth.Trailing the founder of Tesla and SpaceX by approximately $100bn...

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO