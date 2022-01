What does the fox say? Florida is home to both the red and gray fox. The often-elusive gray fox can be found throughout the state. For their habitat, they prefer covered, wooded areas away from civilization. The gray fox on average weighs around 7-14 pounds and often has a reddish tint to its otherwise gray-colored fur. This red fur sometimes leads to the misidentification of the gray fox for a red fox. An interesting fact that makes the gray fox unique is that they can climb trees, a trait not often found in the canine family, which has garnered them their nickname: the tree fox.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO