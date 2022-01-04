2 Winter Park men accused of robbing Daytona Beach gas station

John Graham and Klandi Brooks Two men from Winter Park were arrested Tuesday, accused of robbing a gas station in Daytona Beach. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two men from Winter Park were arrested Tuesday, accused of robbing a gas station in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach police said John Graham, 33, faces felony charges of robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and Klandi Brooks, 24, is charged with felony principal to an armed robbery with a firearm.

Officers said they responded to the Sunoco on 2501 W. International Speedway Blvd. soon after an employee called Volusia County emergency dispatch around 4:45 a.m., saying that a man wrapped in a blanket and wearing a wig, glasses, face mask and yellow shoes pulled a gun on her after he had asked her for a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter.

Officers said that man, later identified as Graham, fled after taking the cigarettes and some cash from the register.

Police said Brooks and Graham are also facing charges in another robbery early Tuesday morning in DeBary.

Graham and Brooks are both held without bond at Volusia County Jail, pending their first appearance in court.

