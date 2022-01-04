If You're Sick, It's Smart To Monitor Your Blood Oxygen Levels

Never waste water again with the Kohler H2Wise+ smart water monitor. Designed to track water use in your home, it learns the unique pressure signature of each faucet, sink, shower, and appliance. Therefore, you can track where water use is located or even if there’s a leak from somewhere. Moreover, the Kohler H2Wise+ features 1-inch threaded male ends to adapt to various fittings. It also requires a 110/220V power supply within 15 feet of where you install it. Furthermore, you can pair this smart water monitor with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-activated status information. So you can ask the device how much water you’ve used that day or for the month. Overall, this gadget is an effective way to track your water use, helping you to keep on top of expenditure.
