If You're Sick, It's Smart To Monitor Your Blood Oxygen Levels

If smartwatches and fitness bands aren’t your thing, then something more discreet like this smart ring could still keep you on top of your health. Although fitness trackers have been around for years, recent events have caused a surge not only in interest but also in sales. The arrival of smartwatches also made it easier for people to keep tabs on their bodies, and the Apple Watch’s plethora of health monitoring features have become the gold standard for these wearables. Not everyone, however, is willing to part with their favorite timepiece, and wearing a rugged-looking fitness band might clash with their preferred fashion style. Fortunately, there are companies already putting a ring on health, and Movano might have the most stylish one to rule them all.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO