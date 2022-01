According to the company, the raised funds will be used for hiring, product development, startup development as well as improving customer support and safety. Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has announced to have raised $300 million in Series C funding led by Paradigm and Coatue with participation from new and existing investors. This puts the company at a $13.3 billion valuation from the $1.5 billion valuations after the $100 million Series B in July 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO