As students return from holiday break Lake County to offer vaccines and boosters at select schools

LAKE COUNTY. Fla. — After a long holiday break students in Lake County headed back to school Tuesday.

Lake County Schools spokesperson Sherri Owens said as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the school district is asking students and employees to stay home if they are exhibiting any symptoms.

“We have sent information to our parents asking that if a child is sick and is showing symptoms of illness, that it’s important that they stay home” Owens said.

So far officials say they have distributed some 10,000 rapid tests to schools that can be used at home as well as PCR tests which can be done on campus with a parent’s permission.

“We have those tests available, and parents can take those home, and they can get a test result in about 15 minutes,” Owens said.

Lisa Johnson, whose daughter attends school in Lake County said while she isn’t too worried about her daughter attending school she knows that COVID is impacting many families.

READ: Coronavirus: Isolate or quarantine? What’s the difference?

“Everybody got together over the holidays and a lot of people have taken their masks down and lowered the guard,” Johnson said.

Many parents said they are glad the district is encouraging everyone to stay safe and offering the testing options.

“I think that’s a good idea. Everybody should have access to a rapid test. I mean, you want to know right away if something’s wrong,” said Lavern Reyes.

READ: Coronavirus: Isolate or quarantine? What’s the difference?

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County will continue offering COVID vaccines and boosters at select schools for eligible students, staff and community residents.

Anyone attending any of the vaccination events must bring an ID, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

FIRST DOSE

Jan. 6: Triangle Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.

Feb. 15: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.

Feb. 17: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.

SECOND DOSE

Jan. 25: Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria, 4-6 p.m.

Jan. 27: Triangle Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.

March 8: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.

March 10: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.

Parents will still be notified if a child is directly exposed to a positive case while at school.

Parents can also check the school district’s COVID Dashboard for the latest on positive cases here.

WFTV