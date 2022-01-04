ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro endorses Austin Davis for Lieutenant Governor

By Aaron Marrie
 1 day ago

WTAJ – Josh Shapiro (D), Pennslyvania Attorney General announced, Tuesday, Jan. 4, that he endorses Representative Austin Davis (D) for Lieutenant Governor.

The announcement comes as Davis, who is already the first black state representative in Western Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh, launches his campaign to become the first black Lieutenant Governor in Pennslyvania history. The two will launch their first campaign together today with an event in McKeesport and then another event in Philadelphia tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 5.

“Throughout his career, Austin Davis has fought for the people of Western Pennsylvania, standing up for families who work hard to make ends meet and communities that have been forgotten,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

Davis, who is a lifelong resident of McKeesport, is a first-generation college graduate and has been committed to giving back to his community through public service.

“We need leaders in Pennsylvania who know how to work hard and fight for working people and communities like McKeesport, and that’s exactly what Attorney General Shapiro has done throughout his career,” said Representative Austin Davis. “Pennsylvanians, regardless of color, class, or creed, need someone in their corner and I’m looking forward to taking on the big fights and getting things done as Lieutenant Governor alongside our next Governor Josh Shapiro.”

In addition to Shapiro’s endorsement, Davis has also been endorsed by current governor, Tom Wolf, as well as former Pennsylvania governor, Ed Rendell. There are other additional endorsements across the PA senate and house, as well as on both the federal and local government levels.

