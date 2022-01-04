ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

🎥 🏀 Game Day! Hutch High travels to Andover Central to open up 2022

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ANDOVER, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams travel to Andover Central to take on the...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

WBB: Five Dragons finish in double digits against NWT

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson (13-3, 7-3) shot 61.5% in the first quarter against Northwest Tech (2-11, 0-9), built a nine-point lead and never looked back. The Dragons never trailed in the contest and shot 46.4% from the floor while holding the Mavericks to 28.6%. Mya Williams led the way...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

MBB: No. 7 Dragons pull away late from Mavs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 7 Hutchinson (15-1, 7-1) used a five-minute spurt with seven minutes to play to pull away from Northwest Tech (5-10, 2-7) for good Wednesday night. The Dragons jumped out to an eight-point advantage with six minutes gone, but the Mavs tied the game with 7:24 before intermission.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 Short-Handed K-State Shows Fight in 70-57 Loss to 14/16 Texas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and No. 14 Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State 70-57. Courtney Ramey added 14 points and Dylan Disu had 10 for Texas, which has won six in a row. Kansas State led 35-29 at halftime, but the Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run. Nijel Pack scored 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Selton Miguel finished with 13 points for the Wildcats. Kansas State was missing seven players and coach Bruce Weber because of COVID-19 protocols.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Education
Andover, KS
Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
Andover, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Basketball
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Basketball
City
Andover, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy