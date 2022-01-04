ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson’s Family Guide: See the Athlete’s Children and Their Mothers

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
Tristan Thompson. Photographer Group/MEGA

Tristan Thompson’s tots! The NBA player is a proud papa to three children with three women.

The athlete first became a dad in December 2016 when his then-ex Jordan Craig gave birth to their son, Prince. The former couple had called it quits by the time the little one arrived, and Thompson was dating Khloé Kardashian.

The following year, the reality star announced that she was pregnant with the Canada native’s second baby, writing via Instagram: “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby. I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

By the time the Los Angeles native’s baby girl, True, arrived in April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women. The duo stayed together, going on to split in February of the following year when the power forward was unfaithful with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

The pair reconciled in August 2020 as they quarantined with True amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Thompson were looking into surrogacy options for their second child together. Their gestational carrier “fell through” in June 2021, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that the on-again, off-again couple had called it quits.

Six months later, fitness model Maralee Nichols claimed that the Sacramento Kings player had fathered her baby boy.

“I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California. He told me he was single and coparenting,” the Texas native told Us in a December 2021 statement. “I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

Thompson confirmed his paternity the following month in an Instagram Story upload. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in January 2022 before apologizing to Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Keep scrolling to see the former Cleveland Cavaliers player’s children with Craig, Kardashian and Nichols.

NBA
Celebrities
