Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says a police officer fatally shot last week at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her to death with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Monday during a bond hearing for 26-year-old Xandria Harris, that her co-defendant, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, had his own gun when he first shot Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey in the head after he and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic knocked on the pair’s hotel room door.

Rowe says Sullivan and Harris then disarmed Rittmanic and shot her with her own gun. He says the encounter was captured on Rittmanic’s body camera.

A prosecutor says he’ll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges.

Illinois is not a death penalty state, but Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe says the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances.

