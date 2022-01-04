Snoop Dogg recalls bailing on Patriots after-party following Super Bowl XLII loss to Giants

Snoop Dogg was scheduled to perform for the New England Patriots after Super Bowl XLII in February 2008, but he never made it on stage at the after-party.

The famed rap artist joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football “Manningcast” and recalled to Peyton and Eli — whom the latter led the Giants to a shocking upset of the Patriots that night — that he decided to go “M.I.A.” when the Patriots lost.

Eli told Snoop he should have gone to the Giants’ party.

“I know, Eli. I was contracted by Mr. [Robert] Kraft and when they didn’t win, I couldn’t show up,” he said. “I said, ‘I don’t wanna perform for them, man.’ What do I look like standing on stage when they just lost the first game of their season? I’m in the bedroom. I’m sick.”

It was such a monumental upset that, while Eli joked about Snoop coming to his party, the former Giants quarterback did not recall the team even having one despite winning the Super Bowl.

“We didn’t even have a band booked. No one thought we were gonna win, so we had nothing,” Eli said. “We didn’t even have a space rented out. We had a plane going back that night just too get out of town, I think.”

Snoop, who is set to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI next month at SoFi Stadium, gave Eli and the Giants props, specifically shouting out Michael Strahan and the defense who “played y’all butts off.”

As for the Patriots, they still had an after-party, but reportedly had to settle for Maroon 5.

