ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Snoop Dogg recalls bailing on Patriots after-party following Super Bowl XLII loss to Giants

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGYwB_0dciTgVN00

Snoop Dogg was scheduled to perform for the New England Patriots after Super Bowl XLII in February 2008, but he never made it on stage at the after-party.

The famed rap artist joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football “Manningcast” and recalled to Peyton and Eli — whom the latter led the Giants to a shocking upset of the Patriots that night — that he decided to go “M.I.A.” when the Patriots lost.

Eli told Snoop he should have gone to the Giants’ party.

“I know, Eli. I was contracted by Mr. [Robert] Kraft and when they didn’t win, I couldn’t show up,” he said. “I said, ‘I don’t wanna perform for them, man.’ What do I look like standing on stage when they just lost the first game of their season? I’m in the bedroom. I’m sick.”

It was such a monumental upset that, while Eli joked about Snoop coming to his party, the former Giants quarterback did not recall the team even having one despite winning the Super Bowl.

Listen to sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest NFL team gear

“We didn’t even have a band booked. No one thought we were gonna win, so we had nothing,” Eli said. “We didn’t even have a space rented out. We had a plane going back that night just too get out of town, I think.”

Snoop, who is set to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI next month at SoFi Stadium, gave Eli and the Giants props, specifically shouting out Michael Strahan and the defense who “played y’all butts off.”

As for the Patriots, they still had an after-party, but reportedly had to settle for Maroon 5.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Snoop Dogg perfectly times calling out Ben Roethlisberger

Rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast, and it was abundantly clear that the evening was one of many Pittsburgh Steelers games he has watched. Because it was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s likely last home game of his career,...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Snoop Dogg Talks About Love for Steelers, Thoughts on Future of Team on ManningCast

Famous rapper and Steelers super fan Snoop Dogg appeared on the ManningCast, a broadcast of Monday Night Football that features the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, where they give their takes on the game and interview guests. In this segment, the Manning brothers asked Snoop Dogg about how he became...
NFL
CBS Sports

Snoop Dogg thinks Ben Roethlisberger will retire after 2021 season: 'Save Ben a spot on the couch next year'

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's special "Monday Night Football" broadcast and said he told Ben Roethlisberger to "embrace the evening" for potentially the last home start of the quarterback's career. Later in the night, Snoop Dogg -- one of this year's Super Bowl halftime headliners and a longtime Steelers fan -- further churned the rumor mill regarding Big Ben's future, suggesting Roethlisberger will, in fact, retire following the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Sean O’Malley sends Dana White, Snoop Dogg into frenzy with Contender Series knockout

Dana White and Snoop Dogg became immediate fans of Sean O’Malley before he officially became a fighter on the UFC roster. On the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley competed in July 2017 — the program’s second card — against Alfred Khashakyan in the old TUF gym in Las Vegas. “The Sugar Show” was born with a one-punch KO of Khashakyan to improve to 8-0 as a pro and earn a contract to compete for the UFC.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xlii#Giants#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn
The Independent

Roger Goodell sidesteps question about his favourite Snoop Dogg song ahead of Super Bowl half time show

NFL chief Roger Goodell dodged a question about his favourite Snoop Dogg song ahead of the hip-hop superstar’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime appearance. Appearing on Peyton and Eli Manning’s podcast, the NFL commissioner was asked about his preferred track by the 50-year-old artist.“Commissioner, we have Snoop Dogg joining us in the third quarter,” Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning said. “He’s also one of the performers in Super Bowl halftime this year. And the question on my mind, and everybody’s mind, is what is your favorite Snoop Dogg song?”Mr Goodell replied: “You know, listen, we’re excited about having our halftime show...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Bruce Arians saying AB is 'no longer a Buc' after storming off field vs. Jets I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs survived 28-24 against the New York Jets, but the story of the game was Antonio Brown. AB took his helmet and shoulder pads off in the third quarter and stormed off the field, waving to fans as he left. After the game, Bruce Arians told Jay Glazer that he tried to get AB to go back into the game twice in the second half but the receiver refused. The coach went on to tell the media that Brown is quote: 'no longer a Buc.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB's moment and discuss how surprised he was by it.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy