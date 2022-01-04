Taylor County commissioners consider salary policies for sheriff, other offices

Taylor County commissioners took no action Tuesday, but will rely on the county's personnel committee to recommend how the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and other departments can use unspent salary dollars.

The topic will be examined by the county’s personnel committee and could include input from an outside firm.

The committee’s recommendations will be non-binding, Commissioner Chuck Statler said, but could be a valuable “step down the road” for how surplus salary money should be spent.

Some, including County Judge Downing Bolls, argue that the current policy needs more transparency and shouldn't give the impression of "borrowing" from one position to pay for another.

"This is incredibly difficult to wade through every year and there seems to be a lot of confusion," Bolls said. "Anything we can do to simplify this process and make it more transparent for the public, I'm always in favor of that. It is, after all, their money."

Food on the table

Sheriff Ricky Bishop said his department’s recent requests for budget adjustments are necessary to help employees “put food on the table,” something “getting harder and harder every day.”

Under current policy, if a long-term employee leaves, excess salary above starting pay can be reallocated to give raises to level pay for others.

That's not the same, Bishop said, as taking money from an open position and redistributing it.

Bishop said he gave up a position in the most recent budget period to help get starting salaries up to $45,000 a year.

But that change means that some employees who had been “on the street, six (or) seven years” now are making the same amount as new employees, Bishop said.

“All these guys, they still need increases,” he said.

Keeping in balance

Bishop emphasized he was "not taking any money away from any open positions."

“I've done nothing but add to open positions just so we can get to where we are today," he said.

Currently, there are five open deputy positions — three in dispatch and nine at the jail, Bishop said.

Since 2013, during budget talks “we've been able to increase salaries (in the sheriff’s office) twice,” Bishop said.

“The rest of the time I've been trying to do it, and my staff have been trying to do it,” he said. “I've got I've got people that still need help.”

During the current period, Bishop was allotted $11.85 million for salaries, he said.

Even with the adjustments that he was requesting, he still would have $4,300 left over, Bishop said.

"I understand that there needs to be some policies looked at and some other things need to be done,” he said “But this is still the current policy.”

Other departments, including juvenile justice and constable offices, use similar strategies to help with salary needs, he said.

Open doors

Statler said the purpose of further discussion would not be to micromanage sheriff’s office or other county offices.

“It's not managing your budget, that's your job,” he told Bishop, calling the reduction in personnel by one to be the sheriff’s own “judgment call.”

Bolls believes the current policy was meant to be a “temporary solution,” but had now become a permanent one, while also acknowledging a shortage of personnel in the sheriff’s office.

“Until we get fully staffed, we're going to have overtime problems, we're going to have all these other things that go on with it,” he said.

Commissioners speak

Commissioner Randy Williams said the current policy had been in place for six to seven years and allowed department heads to move money within salary line items to “places where they felt like they needed the most.”

He was not averse to looking at future adjustments, but said the county should continue to “operate by what our current policy says” right now.

“I know the jail and the sheriff's department have both said that if we did away with what we call ‘bucket money,’ that would really harm their department and make it really difficult for them to get employees,” he said.

Commissioner Kyle Kendrick said the policy had been beneficial for many departments, including his own, especially in attracting skilled employees.

“Finding employees in this day and time is going to be very challenging,” he said. “I don't foresee it getting any easier. So, whatever you got to do to retain good employees, to get good, qualified applicants, is what we need to focus on.”

Commissioner Brad Birchum said he wanted the sheriff's office to pay its employees "as much as they can" to prevent them from being snagged by other agencies.

"We're struggling with that," he said. "We're fighting with other agencies because they're trying to pluck our people — we've got good folks. Other people see that, and they want to take those people from us. ... We need to be paying our people more.”

Birchum said the county’s auditor and the court likely needed to be notified when changes are made to show transparency.

But as long as the adjustments are proper and properly made, “to retain employees, seasoned, veteran officers, I believe (it’s) the right thing to do.”\

Early voting dates, times set

Taylor County commissioners Tuesday approved the early voting schedule for the March 1 joint primary election.

Early voting begins Feb. 14 and goes through Feb. 25, said Freda Ragan, the county’s elections administrator.

Five locations will be available:

►Taylor County Plaza, 400 Oak St., Suite 1010, Feb. 14-18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; February 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 20, Noon– 6 p.m.; Feb. 21, no voting; Extended hours Feb. 22-25, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

►Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Feb. 14-18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 20, Noon-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, no voting; Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

►William Watt Matthews Conference Center, 2241 Pine St., Feb. 14-18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 20, noon-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, no voting; Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

►United Supermarket, 1095 North Judge Ely Boulevard, Feb. 14-18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 20, Noon-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, no voting; Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

►United Supermarket, 920 North Willis St., Feb. 14-18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 20, Noon-6 p.m.; Feb. 21, no voting; Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The last day to register to vote is Jan. 31.