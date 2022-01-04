ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Radio analyst Doug Dieken announces retirement after 51 years with Browns as player, broadcaster

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWbxz_0dciTdrC00

Doug Dieken will call his final game as Browns radio color analyst in Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, announcing his retirement Tuesday after nearly 51 years with the franchise.

The Browns will honor Dieken during the 1 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Dieken, 72, was the Browns’ starting left tackle from 1971-84, drafted in the sixth round (142nd overall) out of the University of Illinois, where he played tight end.

He never missed a game during his 14-year career, putting together a string of 203, which ranks fourth on the franchise list behind Clay Matthews (232), Lou Groza (216) and Phil Dawson (215).

That sparked a love affair with the organization that has lasted five decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6Lln_0dciTdrC00

“It’s been a great ride” Dieken said in a Browns press release. "I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun. We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dx2A9_0dciTdrC00

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Dieken in his opening remarks during a Zoom press conference Wednesday.

"Just do want to make mention of congratulations to Doug Dieken. Absolutely incredible career for the years he spent with this organization," Stefanski said. "Job well done. A good, good man."

Asked if he would let Dieken call plays Sunday, Stefanski quipped, "Yeah, sure — let’s send him out [on a pass route]."

Dieken moved into the radio booth in 1985 and has worked alongside play-by-play man Jim Donovan for 23 seasons. Dieken has missed only two games in that portion of his career and also worked with Nev Chandler, Jim Mueller and Casey Coleman.

“It's hard to think of a Cleveland Browns game without Doug Dieken being a part of it, and it'll be very difficult for me to look to my right and not see him there,” Donovan said via the Browns. “For 23 years, it's been amazing having him alongside to call games on the Browns radio network.

"He was a great player, and he's a Browns legend, and he's a great broadcaster that fits so well with what the Cleveland Browns are all about. He's connected with their fans, and it's going to be a big adjustment for all of us come next season when he's not there.”

Mayfield scheduling surgery: Browns QB Baker Mayfield won't play in season finale, will undergo shoulder surgery soon

Dieken has also been a community speaker and represented the Browns during public appearances and charity functions. According to the team, he’s helped raise more than $250,000 for Special Olympics since his playing days.

“Doug Dieken has been a great representative of the Cleveland Browns for more than 50 years, and all he’s done for our organization is greatly appreciated,” co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “To have a career as he did on the field with the record number of consecutive games played and then become the steady and consistent voice he has been in the radio booth is genuinely remarkable.

"Doug has that uncanny ability to connect with people. He did it on the field and in the locker room with his teammates, he’s done it in the community with the people of Northeast Ohio, and he did it so well on the airwaves with Browns fans. Doug is the consummate professional. He is the Cleveland Browns, and his legacy will not be forgotten.”

A member of the beloved “Kardiac Kids,” Dieken was named to the Pro Bowl in 1980. In 1983, members of the NFL Players Association voted him as the winner of the Byron “Whizzer” White NFL Man of the Year Award for his efforts on behalf of his teammates and community. Dieken served as the Browns’ player representative during the 1982 strike.

“He's the only left tackle I ever knew,” former Browns quarterback Brian Sipe, the NFL’s MVP in 1980 who played behind Dieken from 1974-83, told the Browns. “He won that job before I got there, and he was there when I left. He was dependable. That's the thing about Doug. I never had to think twice about what was happening on that left edge. He just got the job done. He was a fierce competitor.

"We kidded him a lot. He relished the fact that there were always arguments on the field because of his holding, which I personally was grateful for. He was proud of it. It's a testament to his effectiveness. He just frustrated people, and that's how good he was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFl4t_0dciTdrC00

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Running back D’Ernest Johnson , whose role has expanded this season with injuries to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with practice squad safety Jovante Moffatt.

In other roster moves, linebacker Elijah Lee was activated from the COVID-19 list and quarterback Nick Mullens and safety Tedric Thompson were restored to the practice squad from that list.

Mayfield endures nine sacks: Browns takeaways: Baker Mayfield takes beating, laments plan vs. Steelers star T.J. Watt

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta was waived and tackle Alex Taylor was waived from the COVID-19 list, while tight end Nick Guggemos was signed to the practice squad.

When Chubb tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9, Johnson was virtually the only one not stricken in the running back room, as Demetric Felton and John Kelly were also placed on the COVID list. At that time, Hunt was on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Johnson ranks second on the Browns in rushing with 411 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns and has caught 18 passes for 127 yards (7.1).

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Radio analyst Doug Dieken announces retirement after 51 years with Browns as player, broadcaster

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Dieken
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Brian Sipe
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops brutally honest take on Browns players Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb

Since retiring from the NFL, Peyton Manning has done many things. One of the most popular new jobs for Peyton has been as a video-cast superstar on the set of the “Manningcast.” He has had many famous athletes and celebrities on the show as he discusses Monday Night Football in his way, from his couch with his brother. On Monday, the telecast included Peyton getting real on why the Cleveland Browns were struggling to move the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Jerome Bettis’ message to Ben Roethlisberger ahead of likely final home game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has strongly indicated that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final game at Heinz Field. During his storied career, Roethlisberger has left a mark on both teammates and opponents, with one of his closest former teammates sharing his thoughts on the Pittsburgh signal-caller. Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis shared a message for Roethlisberger ahead of the game against the Browns.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Retirement#Radio#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

1K+
Followers
971
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy