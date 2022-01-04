Radio analyst Doug Dieken announces retirement after 51 years with Browns as player, broadcaster

Doug Dieken will call his final game as Browns radio color analyst in Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, announcing his retirement Tuesday after nearly 51 years with the franchise.

The Browns will honor Dieken during the 1 p.m. game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Dieken, 72, was the Browns’ starting left tackle from 1971-84, drafted in the sixth round (142nd overall) out of the University of Illinois, where he played tight end.

He never missed a game during his 14-year career, putting together a string of 203, which ranks fourth on the franchise list behind Clay Matthews (232), Lou Groza (216) and Phil Dawson (215).

That sparked a love affair with the organization that has lasted five decades.

“It’s been a great ride” Dieken said in a Browns press release. "I want to thank the Browns’ fans for accepting me first as a player and then as a broadcaster. I’ve had the most fantastic teammates on the field, in the radio booth, and in the community to make the last 50 years fun. We didn’t get the wins we all hoped for, but I feel like I’m leaving a winner because of my association with the organization and the great fans who listen to our broadcasts.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned Dieken in his opening remarks during a Zoom press conference Wednesday.

"Just do want to make mention of congratulations to Doug Dieken. Absolutely incredible career for the years he spent with this organization," Stefanski said. "Job well done. A good, good man."

Asked if he would let Dieken call plays Sunday, Stefanski quipped, "Yeah, sure — let’s send him out [on a pass route]."

Dieken moved into the radio booth in 1985 and has worked alongside play-by-play man Jim Donovan for 23 seasons. Dieken has missed only two games in that portion of his career and also worked with Nev Chandler, Jim Mueller and Casey Coleman.

“It's hard to think of a Cleveland Browns game without Doug Dieken being a part of it, and it'll be very difficult for me to look to my right and not see him there,” Donovan said via the Browns. “For 23 years, it's been amazing having him alongside to call games on the Browns radio network.

"He was a great player, and he's a Browns legend, and he's a great broadcaster that fits so well with what the Cleveland Browns are all about. He's connected with their fans, and it's going to be a big adjustment for all of us come next season when he's not there.”

Dieken has also been a community speaker and represented the Browns during public appearances and charity functions. According to the team, he’s helped raise more than $250,000 for Special Olympics since his playing days.

“Doug Dieken has been a great representative of the Cleveland Browns for more than 50 years, and all he’s done for our organization is greatly appreciated,” co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “To have a career as he did on the field with the record number of consecutive games played and then become the steady and consistent voice he has been in the radio booth is genuinely remarkable.

"Doug has that uncanny ability to connect with people. He did it on the field and in the locker room with his teammates, he’s done it in the community with the people of Northeast Ohio, and he did it so well on the airwaves with Browns fans. Doug is the consummate professional. He is the Cleveland Browns, and his legacy will not be forgotten.”

A member of the beloved “Kardiac Kids,” Dieken was named to the Pro Bowl in 1980. In 1983, members of the NFL Players Association voted him as the winner of the Byron “Whizzer” White NFL Man of the Year Award for his efforts on behalf of his teammates and community. Dieken served as the Browns’ player representative during the 1982 strike.

“He's the only left tackle I ever knew,” former Browns quarterback Brian Sipe, the NFL’s MVP in 1980 who played behind Dieken from 1974-83, told the Browns. “He won that job before I got there, and he was there when I left. He was dependable. That's the thing about Doug. I never had to think twice about what was happening on that left edge. He just got the job done. He was a fierce competitor.

"We kidded him a lot. He relished the fact that there were always arguments on the field because of his holding, which I personally was grateful for. He was proud of it. It's a testament to his effectiveness. He just frustrated people, and that's how good he was.”

Running back D’Ernest Johnson , whose role has expanded this season with injuries to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with practice squad safety Jovante Moffatt.

In other roster moves, linebacker Elijah Lee was activated from the COVID-19 list and quarterback Nick Mullens and safety Tedric Thompson were restored to the practice squad from that list.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta was waived and tackle Alex Taylor was waived from the COVID-19 list, while tight end Nick Guggemos was signed to the practice squad.

When Chubb tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9, Johnson was virtually the only one not stricken in the running back room, as Demetric Felton and John Kelly were also placed on the COVID list. At that time, Hunt was on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Johnson ranks second on the Browns in rushing with 411 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns and has caught 18 passes for 127 yards (7.1).

