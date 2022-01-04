ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
offensive lineman Cade Mays has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shine Bowl.

It follows Mays’ announcement Saturday that he declared for the NFL Draft. He is projected as a mid-round pick as a guard.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, as part of NFL Pro Bowl week.

Mays, a former Knoxville Catholic standout, is the fourth UT player this season to garner an invitation to an all-star game. Defensive lineman Matthew Butler also will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. and cornerback Alontae Taylor will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5.

COMING BACK:Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers will return for 2022 season

ADAMS:Want to decrease bowl opt-outs? Here's a way to pay the players

Mays started 17 games in two seasons at UT but missed the final two games of 2021 because of an ankle injury, including UT’s 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

Mays was a second-team All-SEC selection following his senior season, during which he earned two SEC offensive lineman of the week honors.

Mays transferred to UT after starting 18 games in two seasons at Georgia. His brother, Cooper, is UT’s starting center. And their father, Kevin, was a first-team All-SEC offensive guard for the Vols.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

