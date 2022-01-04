ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathis, TX

San Patricio officials arrest man accused of shooting Mathis man, leaving body near river

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago
A man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Mathis man and attempting to dispose of the body by pushing the victim's car into the Nueces River.

On Dec. 22, the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man saying 29-year-old Enrique Ayala Hernandez had just shot 42-year-old Michael Espinosa on South Perez Street in Mathis, Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

The caller said Espinosa was sitting in the driver's seat of his Camaro when he was shot. Hernandez then moved the body and car to a wooded area on County Road 362 in Jim Wells County. The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office then received a call that someone was trying to push a car into the Nueces River.

Deputies found the Camaro abandoned near the water's edge, but the rough terrain did not allow the vehicle to be pushed any further. The body of Michael Espinosa was found inside.

Rivera said a witness saw Hernandez leaving the area. He was detained that night for violating parole and taken to the San Patricio County jail.

Hernandez is charged with murder, as well as tampering with evidence and tampering with corpse, Rivera said. His bond is set at $650,000.

