On Jan. 1, Sudan marked the 66th anniversary of its independence. Just one year ago, the Sudanese people anticipated that this would be an anniversary to celebrate, bringing the country a step closer to civilian-led government and democracy. Indeed, Sudan has been held up as a model of hope amid global despair and democratic backsliding after the success of its 2019 revolution in overthrowing an Islamist regime led by President Omar al-Bashir, who was indicted in 2009 by the International Criminal Court for his role in atrocities in Darfur.

