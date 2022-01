The New York Giants are nearing the end of their disappointing 2021 season. With one game left on the schedule, the Giants are in danger of finishing the season with the highest loss total they’ve ever had. New York is 4-12 and a loss on Sunday would drop them to 4-13, tying 2017 for their most losses in a season. Joe Judge would be the first head coach in New York Giants history to lose 13 games in a season if the team loses to Washington on Sunday.

