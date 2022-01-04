ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zowie retreads crucial ground by showing off mouse fitting kit at CES 2022

By Colton Deck
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZowie’s mouse fitting kit may not be new, but it points out one of the most important aspects of a gaming mouse: shape. In the era of lightweight everything, Zowie’s mouse fitting kit is a needed reminder that shape is king. On display at CES 2022, the...

The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
soyacincau.com

LG Display shows off a reclining chair with a curved OLED TV in it for CES 2022

It’s our third LG-related story in two days, with the South Korean company continuing to tease their products for their upcoming CES 2022 show. Having already revealed their new gaming laptop and square monitor, their LG Display division has now unveiled their own lineup of concepts to show off at CES 2022, including a media-focused throne for one that they’re calling the ‘Media Chair’.
pocketnow.com

LG will show off new transparent TVs at CES 2022

LG is a pioneer when it gets to displays, and it was among the first companies to demo a transparent display panel a few years ago. LG Display, separate from LG Electronics, will display (pun intended) more transparent TVs at the CES 2022 event. The company will showcase the OLED Shelf, Shopping Magazine Showcase, Show Window, and Smart Window products.
telecoms.com

T-Mobile limits presence at CES but the show goes on

US operator T-Mobile says the vast majority of its team will no longer be attending CES, while Amazon, Meta, Twitter and Pintrest have reportedly pulled out entirely. T-Mobile announced yesterday it would be ‘significantly limiting’ who it sends to CES in Las Vegas, and crucially that CEO Mike Sievert will no longer be offering a keynote in-person or virtually.
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
TechHive

Roborock shows off a pair of impressive floor cleaners at CES 2022

Roborock is showing two impressive floor-cleaning appliances at CES 2022. First up is the comprehensive floor-cleaning robot, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. This bot not only vacuums and scrubs your floors, it replenishes its own water tank, washes its own cleaning pads, and empties its own dustbin. Mentioned in this...
aithority.com

InWith Corp. Shows Off The Ultimate Metaverse Wearable At CES 2022

Electronic Contact Lens Platform Could Be the Ultimate Way to View the Future Metaverse. InWith Corporation (Private) is showing at CES 2022, potentially the most advanced platform for viewing the coming Metaverse; an electronic soft contact lens platform designed for the masses to wear comfortably, enabling easy transition from real world to Metaverse, at will. InWith is planning to achieve FDA Breakthrough Clearance this year and to put the futuristic contact lenses on the market shortly thereafter. The first applications of the technology will be “tunable vision” via mobile device and “augmented vision” coupled with mobile device control. These markets have been called multi-billion dollars by themselves, but the ultimate application may be fully immersive Metaverse viewing, offering users a super lightweight, virtually invisible way to go back and forth from real world viewing to the Metaverse. The coming greater Metaverse market has been estimated to be worth potentially a Trillion Dollars by industry experts. The InWith technology being displayed at CES in 2022 is a configuration to enable developers to place augmented vision display chip applications into any soft hydrogel contact lenses that millions of people wear daily. InWith is the only company thus far, to publicly display this capability to integrate component circuitry into modern, soft contact lens materials. InWith is working with top Fortune 50 companies presently, to secure and introduce the first viable iterations of this technology in the market with the backing of several hundred patents in 2022.
CNET

BMW wants to turn your car into a 'private cinema lounge' at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Big screens in cars is hardly a new trend, but in recent years, the focus has largely been on driver and front passenger infotainment. At CES 2022, BMW is giving back-seat riders something to be stoked about, with the introduction of its new 31-inch Theater Screen.
notebookcheck.net

CES 2022 | HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: Lightweight gaming mouse launches with up to 100 hours of battery life

HyperX has showcased the Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse, a gaming mouse available in black or white. As HyperX's marketing images show, both colours feature a honeycomb hex shell design to reduce the mouse's overall weight. For some reason, the white model is 1 g heavier than the black model. Still, the white model only tips the scales at 62 g without a cable attached and 96 g if you use the bundled HyperFlex USB-C Cable.
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
cgmagonline.com

TCL Communications Shows Off Exciting New Product Line At CES 2022

With CES 2022 fully underway, the technology company TCL has joined the party with some exclusive announcements made right from the show itself. TCL is one of the titans of the technology industry that has based itself on being as flexible as possible but without reducing the quality of its tech. Although we are a far way away from the popularity of the Blackberry phone, TCL has smartly adapted with further advancements to its smartphones, keeping it not only relevant but savvy in the overall market.
dotesports.com

Samsung is adding NFTs into their TVs

Samsung has kicked CES 2022 off with an interesting announcement: a decision to include NFT management tools within their new TVs. According to Samsung’s press release, NFT integration will be made available for 2022 MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and the Frame TVs as part of their new Smart Hub. While using these displays users can navigate an NFT marketplace, purchase, and trade digital art.
dotesports.com

Everything HyperX announced at CES 2022

This year marks HyperX’s first appearance at CES since HP was acquired the firm from Kingston. Despite the change of ownership, it’s business as usual, and HyperX has six new products in four categories being unveiled for 2022. Cloud Alpha Wireless. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha range is known for...
dotesports.com

HyperX gives its Pulsefire Haste the wireless treatment

After breaking out with the successful Pulsefire Haste, HyperX is refreshing its lightweight gaming mice with a wireless version. Like many ultralight gaming mice, the Pulsefire Haste Wireless adopts a honeycomb design. This helps reduce weight and promotes breathability, though it is divisive. Still, the perforated format helps maintain the Pulsefire Haste Wireless’ weight in its newfound wireless design: the white version of the Pulsefire Haste weighs in at 62 grams while the black version weighs a gram less at 61 grams.
dotesports.com

Samsung announces the world’s first 4K/240Hz mini-LED gaming monitor

Samsung’s upcoming grand monitor reveal, the Odyssey Neo G8, is poised to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation if Samsung has anything to say about it. The soon-to-be-revealed Odyssey Neo G8 is poised to become the first monitor to feature a 4K (3,640 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG). Enthusiasts will have to wait until CES 2022 because that’s when the big reveal of the Odyssey Neo G8 is slated to take place.
mspoweruser.com

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung shows off new range of PC monitors

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung Electronics today announced new models in its monitor lineup optimised for work, gaming or watching content at home. Samsung’s latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.
