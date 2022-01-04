Zowie retreads crucial ground by showing off mouse fitting kit at CES 2022

Electronic Contact Lens Platform Could Be the Ultimate Way to View the Future Metaverse. InWith Corporation (Private) is showing at CES 2022, potentially the most advanced platform for viewing the coming Metaverse; an electronic soft contact lens platform designed for the masses to wear comfortably, enabling easy transition from real world to Metaverse, at will. InWith is planning to achieve FDA Breakthrough Clearance this year and to put the futuristic contact lenses on the market shortly thereafter. The first applications of the technology will be “tunable vision” via mobile device and “augmented vision” coupled with mobile device control. These markets have been called multi-billion dollars by themselves, but the ultimate application may be fully immersive Metaverse viewing, offering users a super lightweight, virtually invisible way to go back and forth from real world viewing to the Metaverse. The coming greater Metaverse market has been estimated to be worth potentially a Trillion Dollars by industry experts. The InWith technology being displayed at CES in 2022 is a configuration to enable developers to place augmented vision display chip applications into any soft hydrogel contact lenses that millions of people wear daily. InWith is the only company thus far, to publicly display this capability to integrate component circuitry into modern, soft contact lens materials. InWith is working with top Fortune 50 companies presently, to secure and introduce the first viable iterations of this technology in the market with the backing of several hundred patents in 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO