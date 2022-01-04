ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What To Watch This Week January 3rd

By Andy Meadows
937theeagle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt home and in theaters, here's what's new to watch this week. Netflix: January 4th Netflix Family Action Pack; January 5th Netflix Film Four to Dinner, Netflix Series Rebelde; January 6th Netflix Anime Dota: Dragon’s Blood: Book Two,...

www.937theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prodigy
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Deafo#Theaters#Netflix Series#Amazon Original
Gamespot

The 20 Best TV Series To Watch on Amazon Prime Video

For multiple awards seasons, Amazon was shut out by streaming services that had dedicated themselves to the production and development of top-drawer content. Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, was the service that many streaming subscribers forgot they even had; it was just an extra perk for users who subscribed to Amazon's express and same-day delivery options.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Disney+ Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

You've only got a few more weeks of 2021 left, so you may as well spend them the same way you spent most of 2021 (and 2020) — by watching more TV! It's a good month to do so, too, because some of the biggest shows and movies of the year are coming to your living room, including the new Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, on HBO Max, the second season of the fantasy drama The Witcher on Netflix, and Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
townandcountrymag.com

How to Watch 1883

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is almost here, and for dedicated Dutton fans, it's time to mark your calendars. Here's everything you need to know to stay up to date on the latest entry into the Yellowstone universe. Streaming. Though 1883 will debut on December 19 in a special simulcast...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
TV SERIES
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Show That Was Thought to Be a Netflix Exclusive

HBO Max is adding a show to its catalog that was supposed to remain exclusive to Netflix for several more years. On Monday, the streamer announced that The CW's Supergirl would be among the titles added to its catalog on Jan. 1, 2022. This was not the plan laid out in WarnerMedia's licensing contract with Netflix, suggesting that the two may have quietly revised their agreement.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In January 2022

Bad news for fans of “The Twilight Saga.” It’s your last chance to stream the series of vampire romance films on Netflix. More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in January, but at least 24 are set to depart. Those leaving include all five “Twilight” movies, which were adapted from the bestselling young adult novels by Stephenie Meyer.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Android Authority

Streaming trends in the new year: 5 things we hope to see in 2022

After two completely unpredictable years, what can we look forward to?. What can we predict in the way of streaming trends for 2022? We’ve seen two rather tumultuous years in the entertainment industry, as everyone continues to deal with COVID-19 and its effects on virtually every aspect of our lives. Netflix‘s bottom line has hardly been the most pressing pandemic concern, but we have seen major shifts in the streaming landscape as everyone adjusts to the new normal.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy