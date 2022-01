John Deere has rolled out its first large-scale autonomous tractor. “Delivering autonomy to the farm will be a monumental shift in how farms are ran going forward.”. Joe Leifer with John Deere tells Brownfield they took a stock 8R tractor and outfitted it with neural technology that builds on the company’s existing technology. “Like our stereo vision cameras, they give us 360-degree visibility around the tractor as well as new software,” Liefer says. “We can take that nearly autonomous ready 8R and in less than eight hours and covert it to a fully autonomous system that can go out and do fall tillage for farmers.”

