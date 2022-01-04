Ancient art rock vandalized in Big Bend

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK (Nexstar)- On December 26 th , a panel of ancient petroglyphs in the Indian Head area of Big Bend National Park was irreparably damaged when vandals scratched their names across the prehistoric art, now park staff are asking for help to identify a suspect.

According to a release, park managers have seen an increase in vandalism and graffiti in the area, and ask anyone with information about these incidents, or the persons involved, to contact the law enforcement staff of Big Bend National Park at 432-447-1187.

“Big Bend National Park belongs to all of us. Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation’s heritage is lost forever.”

Since 2015, park archeologists have documented over fifty instances of vandalism to these sites. Parkgoers who find vandalized rock art are asked not to attempt to clean it. Instead, notify park staff so that trained workers can try to assess and repair the damage using highly specialized techniques.

