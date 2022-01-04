ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Short-Term Trends Positive On NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones Industrials, And Russell 2000

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 2 days ago

The major equity indexes closed mostly higher Monday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose from the prior session. The one outlier was the DJT posting a loss as the rest gained and closed near their intraday highs. Two index charts turned positive from...

www.investing.com

MarketWatch

UnitedHealth's stock selloff chopping about 120 points off the Dow's price

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 3.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components in declines. The $18.22 price decline in the health insurance company's stock was shaving about 120 points off the price of the Dow, which was dropping 144 points, or 0.4%. In comparison, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The selloff in UnitedHealth's stock comes after peer Humana Inc. slashed its estimate of 2022 Medicare Advantage membership growth, amid higher-than-expected terminations during the annual election period. Humana's stock plunged 19.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 615 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS). The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $75.13...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Jones Industrials#Djt#Dji#Bloomberg#Rty#Ndx#The All Exchange#Dma#63 38 Nyse
DailyFx

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve

Dow Jones finds significant support around the 200-day Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve. The S&P 500 is showing us why chasing stocks to new record highs can be painful. The breakout is already failing, but not unexpected even if the trend ultimately remains firmly higher. The long-term pattern for stocks is to break out to new highs and then within days to weeks retrace a large portion, if not all, of the gains made in fresh record territory. This is why on this end a buy-the-dip approach is preferred.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. ends volatile session nearly flat a day after widespread slaughter;Dow falls

Ahead of a monthly employment report due on Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had managed to close out nearly flatlined, as a sharp decline in trade-sensitive stocks had been offset by a whacking rally in financials stocks with lenders leading the tally of gains over optimism that the US Fed would raise its benchmark borrowing cost much-earlier than anticipated.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer says tech stocks could bottom one day after Nasdaq's nosedive

CNBC's Jim Cramer said tech stocks could bottom Thursday, one day after the Nasdaq plunged. The "Mad Money" host said he's glad there's so much negativity because as a stock picker, there are many names on sale. Speaking early Thursday morning, Cramer said he was encouraged by the Nasdaq's premarket...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.47%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Basic Materials , Healthcare and Utilities sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.47%, while the S&P 500 index declined 0.10%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.13%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $54.40 in after-hours trading. Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Tech Stock Selloff To Continue As U.S. Policy Tightens; BTC Slips

Fed minutes revealed a faster path to higher interest rates. After the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday, US markets took a dive, with the growth stock-heavy NASDAQ and small cap Russell 2000 each plunging over 3%. Most Asian benchmarks followed Wall Street lower on Thursday,...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opened Higher After Fed Minutes

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting struck a hawkish note, buoying cyclical sectors, while technology shares were mixed after suffering big losses this week. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors fell. Economy-sensitive energy...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 ends choppy session nearly flat, a day after sell-off

NEW YORK Jan 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a volatile session close to unchanged on Thursday, as technology shares fell but financials lent support a day after the market sold off on a hawkish slant in Federal Reserve minutes. The S&P 500 financials index (.SPSY)rose 1.6%, extending this...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.39% higher to $216.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $281.43 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS

