Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 6:. The dollar suffered losses against its major rivals during the first half of the day on Wednesday but made a sharp U-turn in the late American session on surging US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index continues to edge higher in the early European session on Thursday as investors assess the FOMC's December meeting minutes. Germany's Destatis will release the preliminary December inflation data. Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, November Goods Trade Balance and December ISM Services PMI will be featured in the US economic docket.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO