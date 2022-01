Russian paratroopers have arrived in Kazakhstan after the country’s president asked for help in controlling violent protests that initially erupted over fuel prices but grew into calls for wider political reform.Moscow’s “peacekeeping forces” were sent to quell the unrest in the oil-rich country by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a partnership between Russia and former Soviet states, including Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.The move comes as dozens of police and civilians have reportedly been killed in Almaty, the Central Asian nation’s largest city, in the biggest protests to hit the country since it gained independence in 1991. A nationwide...

PROTESTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO