Keanu Reeves to Star In Scorsese Produced ‘Devil in the White City’ Series

By Claire Epting
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hulu's upcoming series The Devil in the White City may have found its star. According to Deadline, Keanu Reeves is now in talks to play the lead role in the TV adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel. The plot follows the real-life story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and Henry H....

tvinsider.com

Keanu Reeves Tapped for Hulu Drama Series From Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves could be set It would in a new Hulu series from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. According to Deadline, Reeves is in negotiations to star in the streamer’s series adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 New York Times best-selling book, The Devil In The White City. Hulu announced back in 2019 that it was developing the project as a big-budget series, with DiCaprio and Scorsese on board as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Matrix Star Would "Love" to Join Keanu Reeves in the John Wick Franchise

In 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, audiences saw actor Keanu Reeves reunite with his former The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, but that might not be the only Matrix reunion in the cards for the franchise, with Trinity actor Carrie-Anne Moss recently professing her love for the films and expressing her interest in joining the series. Moss isn't the only one in favor of the idea, as Reeves also expressed his enthusiasm at working with Moss again in another franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 wrapped production earlier this year, though with each installment seeing the franchise grow in popularity, Moss could surely join the series with a fifth installment. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Talks Likelihood of Fifth ‘Matrix’ Movie

Keanu Reeves discusses the likelihood of a fifth “Matrix” movie being made. Are there more installments being planned out?. Actor Keanu Reeves is busy promoting his new film “The Matrix: Resurrections.” On the Empire podcast, Reeves talks about the likelihood of the movie’s saga growing. As of right now, there are no plans or talks of another “Matrix” installment.
MOVIES
Person
Stacey Sher
Person
Todd Field
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Martin Scorsese
hotnewhiphop.com

Jonathan Groff Labels Keanu Reeves "The Greatest Action Star Of Our Time"

Jonathan Groff says that Keanu Reeves is "the greatest action star of our time." Groff stars alongside Reeves the latest entry in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. Groff stars in the film as villain Agent Smith, who was played by Hugo Weaving in the original trilogy. Frederick M. Brown...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves’ Latest Act of Generosity: Treating Friends, Family and Co-Workers to San Fran Getaway for ‘Matrix’ Premiere

One needn’t search far or wide to find examples of Keanu Reeves’ generosity. As one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, the 57-year-old is said to be generous with his good fortunes, donating millions to charity and regularly coming through with impressive wrap gifts. (He doled out Harley-Davidson motorcycles to members of The Matrix Reloaded stunt team, and, more recently gifted Rolex Submariner watches to his stunt crew on the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.) THR has learned that Reeves continued the selfless streak to mark the debut of his return to form as Neo on Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections for...
ADVOCACY
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MATRIX Star Keanu Reeves Reportedly Donated 70% Of His Fee For The Movie To Cancer Research

Keanu Reeves is known for being a genuinely good dude, and continues to live up to his "Hollywood nice guy" reputation with acts of kindness and generosity. The actor recently reprised the role of Neo for The Matrix Resurrections, but a new report from The LAD Bible claims that Reeves donated about 70% of his fee for the original 1999 movie to cancer research.
CANCER
#Devil#Film Star#Hulu
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Calls Keanu Reeves ‘Quiet and Private’

When Bridget Moynahan isn’t portraying Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods she has the honor of being Keanu Reeve’s wife in the John Wick series. While her character is dead, Moynahan has played the role of Helen via flashbacks in the series. She hasn’t been in the last installment, but she still has a good relationship with her costar Reeves. We aren’t sure if she will be in the fourth movie which will debut in 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cars 108

Keanu Reeves Reveals the Real Story Behind ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme

Eleven years later, Keanu Reeves finally revealed the story behind the "Sad Keanu" meme. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor explained the actual circumstances behind the 2010 photo of him seemingly sulking on a park bench that went viral over a decade ago. When asked if he was actually sad at the moment the gloomy-looking paparazzi snapshot was taken, Reeves revealed that no, he wasn't actually sad.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed. The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

How Keanu Reeves Really Felt During The “Sad Keanu” Picture

If you’ve spent a significant amount of time on the internet over the last decade or so, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen the “Sad Keanu” picture. In the photo, Keanu Reeves is seen sitting on a park bench with a somber expression on his face. Since going viral in 2010, the picture has been memefied countless times and it has become a memorable part of online pop culture. However, even after all of these years, people didn’t actually know what was going on at that moment to make Keanu so sad. Recently, though, he has decided to open up about the picture and share exactly what he was dealing with that day. Many people may be surprised to know that the story behind the picture isn’t even close to what they thought. Keep reading to see how Keanu Reeves was really feeling in the infamous Sad Keanu picture.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Adam McKay ‘flabbergasted’ as film smashes Netflix record

Don’t Look Up has smashed viewing figures at Netflix in its opening week, leaving creator Adam McKay “flabbergasted”.The new film tells the story of two mid-level astronomers who struggle to alert the public that a comet is on a collision course with Earth, and features a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.Don’t Look Up arrived on Netflix on 24 December and is currently the number one English-language film on the platform globally.It was streamed for 111 million hours in its first two days and then for more than 152 million hours between 27 December and 2 January. This second week was reportedly the biggest in Netflix’s history.Responding to the news on Twitter on Wednesday (5 January) night, McKay wrote: “ââI’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”Don’t Look Up viewers have recently that calling a phone number featured in the film takes them to a fake sex hotline.I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.#DontLookUp https://t.co/gIjxtS6LXS— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 5, 2022You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Don’t Look Up here.Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

