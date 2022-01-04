ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD eases back from multi-week highs above 1.3550, remains well supported as Johnson keeps economy open

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD has eased back from earlier session highs above 1.3550, but remains well supported above 1.3500. UK PM Boris Johnson again played down the need for tougher UK lockdowns, which may have helped sterling. GBP/USD has eased back from earlier session highs above 1.3550 (the pair’s highest levels since...

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops heavily on hawkish FOMC minutes

Gold falls on hawkish FOMC minutes which sent both the US dollar and yields higher. FOMC minutes point to a faster increase of the federal funds rate. Gold has fallen sharply on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that stated, ''in light of elevated inflation pressures & strengthening labour market, participants judged increase in policy accommodation provided by the ongoing pace of net asset purchases no longer necessary.''
Boris Johnson
The economy is more important than the disease

Outlook: The day starts with the ADP forecast of private-sector payrolls, then the services PMI and oil inventories, capped off by the Fed minutes at 2 pm. Forecasts of the ADP forecast show a job rise of only 410,000 after 534,000 in November, which would depress sentiment. And anyone expecting clues from the Fed minutes is daydreaming. The Fed spent a lot of time and money on “communication” (by which it means how to appear transparent while giving nothing away).
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: FOMC minutes kick-start a bearish storm

GBP/USD Price Analysis: FOMC minutes kick-start a bearish storm. GBP/USD was hit hard on the back of the Federal Open market Committee minutes today resulting in a quick drop into an area that might be expected to act as support. The following is an analysis that illustrates the price action and potential outcomes from both a bullish and bearish standpoint. The price action would be expected to result in an onwards move to the upside from support. However, as illustrated below, the recent sell-off has left a strong bearish candle close and a subsequent additional bearish open in the current candle. This opens the prospects of a downside continuation below support and into buy stop territory. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Remains Below December High

Starting from Tuesday up to the middle of Wednesday’s trading, the resistance zone at 1.3550/1.3557 continued to hold, as the GBP/USD was making its third attempt at breaking it. Previous forecast scenarios remained unchanged. In the near term future, a move above the 1.3550 mark might aim at the...
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY keeps bounce off 10-DMA

US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the Fed Minutes-led gains around 96.20 during early Thursday. The greenback gauge dropped briefly below the 10-DMA before the FOMC Minutes triggered a rebound from 95.88 level. The recovery moves also take clues from the steady RSI and the quote’s ability to defend the monthly horizontal support.
AUD/USD testing critical support at 0.7190 amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD takes a hit in sync with the risk sentiment on the Fed’s tightening concerns. The US dollar holds the recent rebound while global tech sell-off extends. The aussie ignores strong Chinese Caixin Services PMI, as it nears key support. AUD/USD is breaking below the 0.7200 level in a...
USD/CNY remains firmer above $6.3600 on upbeat China Caixin Services PMI

USD/CNY prints the biggest daily gains in a month despite showing no major reaction to strong China PMI data. China Caixin Services PMI crossed previous readouts during December. China policymakers brace for yuan restrictions, Premier Li hints at more stimulus to stabilize growth. DXY tracks firmer yields amid increasing hopes...
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3500 as Brexit, yield favor bears ahead of UK/US PMIs

GBP/USD refreshes intraday low, extends pullback from two-month top. Fed Minutes, ADP Employment Change fuelled yields, USD. EU takes multiple Brexit-linked sites offline, UK-France jostle over immigration. UK PM Johnson hints at easing covid restrictions over travel to England, British businesses see record inflation. GBP/USD consolidates recent losses around a...
BCC: UK inflation concerns hit the highest on record for businesses – Bloomberg

“More UK businesses than ever before are worried about inflation, and a record number are planning to increase their own prices,” said Bloomberg while conveying the latest British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) details on early Thursday morning in Asia. The news also quotes Suren  Thiru, Head of Economics at...
Asian Stock Market: Coronavirus join hawkish Fed to please bears

Markets in Asia-Pacific see the red as virus woes extend post-FOMC Minutes losses. China Caixin PMI came in stronger, Aussie activity data matched forecasts. US T-bond yields refresh multi-day high, stock futures drop to two-week low. US ISM Services PMI awaited ahead of Friday’s NFP. Asian equities track Wall...
GBP/USD soars on hopes of a more hawkish BOE

US equities wavered on Wednesday as concerns about the Omicron variant rose. The Dow Jones index rose by 57 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by 8 and 135 points, respectively. The mixed performance happened as the US reported more than 885k new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Boeing was among the best performing stocks after the company received a large order from Allegiant Air.
Forex Today: Yields rise on hawkish FOMC outlook, dollar regathers strength

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 6:. The dollar suffered losses against its major rivals during the first half of the day on Wednesday but made a sharp U-turn in the late American session on surging US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index continues to edge higher in the early European session on Thursday as investors assess the FOMC's December meeting minutes. Germany's Destatis will release the preliminary December inflation data. Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, November Goods Trade Balance and December ISM Services PMI will be featured in the US economic docket.
The US dollar gained intraday after the minutes

Minutes of the December FOMC meeting were yesterday’s defining moment for trading, taking the shine off a stellar December ADP employment report (+807k vs +410k expected). The Fed at the end of last year lifted rate projections to three rate hikes this year, three hikes in 2023 and another two in 2024. This more aggressive stance is now accompanied by even more aggressive guidance that the rate lift-off could arrive “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.” This would imply that the start of the tightening cycle could match the projected end of net asset purchases in March. There is a strong conviction within the Fed that the inflation bar for raising rates has been met, with Minutes indicating that almost all participants had revised up their forecasts for inflation for 2022 notably and many did so for 2023 as well. Rising housing costs and rents, more widespread wage growth and more prolonged global supply bottlenecks “which could be exacerbated by the emergence of the Omicron variant”, prompted the changes. On top, general consensus is emerging that also the maximum employment goal is within reach. “Acknowledging that the maximum level of employment consistent with price stability may evolve over time, many participants saw the US economy making rapid progress toward the committee’s maximum-employment goal.” Several participants viewed labor market conditions even as already largely consistent with maximum employment. Apart from the hawkish interest rate guidance, Minutes also revealed that “participants judged that the appropriate timing of the balance sheet runoff would likely be closer to that of the policy rate lift off than in the committee’s previous experience.” Last time around, the Fed ended net asset purchases in October 2014 and kept the balance sheet stable for three years (almost two years after rate lift-off). Some participants now noted that it could be appropriate to begin to reduce the size of the balance sheet ($8.8tn) relatively soon after beginning to raise interest rates and that a significant amount of shrinkage could be appropriate over the normalization process. This formulation also suggest that balance sheet reduction serves as return to pre-pandemic settings and should be decoupled from an interest-rate tightening cycle to combat inflation.
