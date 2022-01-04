GBP/USD eases back from multi-week highs above 1.3550, remains well supported as Johnson keeps economy open

Minutes of the December FOMC meeting were yesterday’s defining moment for trading, taking the shine off a stellar December ADP employment report (+807k vs +410k expected). The Fed at the end of last year lifted rate projections to three rate hikes this year, three hikes in 2023 and another two in 2024. This more aggressive stance is now accompanied by even more aggressive guidance that the rate lift-off could arrive “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.” This would imply that the start of the tightening cycle could match the projected end of net asset purchases in March. There is a strong conviction within the Fed that the inflation bar for raising rates has been met, with Minutes indicating that almost all participants had revised up their forecasts for inflation for 2022 notably and many did so for 2023 as well. Rising housing costs and rents, more widespread wage growth and more prolonged global supply bottlenecks “which could be exacerbated by the emergence of the Omicron variant”, prompted the changes. On top, general consensus is emerging that also the maximum employment goal is within reach. “Acknowledging that the maximum level of employment consistent with price stability may evolve over time, many participants saw the US economy making rapid progress toward the committee’s maximum-employment goal.” Several participants viewed labor market conditions even as already largely consistent with maximum employment. Apart from the hawkish interest rate guidance, Minutes also revealed that “participants judged that the appropriate timing of the balance sheet runoff would likely be closer to that of the policy rate lift off than in the committee’s previous experience.” Last time around, the Fed ended net asset purchases in October 2014 and kept the balance sheet stable for three years (almost two years after rate lift-off). Some participants now noted that it could be appropriate to begin to reduce the size of the balance sheet ($8.8tn) relatively soon after beginning to raise interest rates and that a significant amount of shrinkage could be appropriate over the normalization process. This formulation also suggest that balance sheet reduction serves as return to pre-pandemic settings and should be decoupled from an interest-rate tightening cycle to combat inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO