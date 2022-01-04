ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ice Age’ Returns With ‘Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Among the many, many properties Disney acquired in its purchase of Fox was the Ice Age franchise. It might not be one of the highest-profile franchises in animation, but over the course of five movies, the series grossed over $6 billion in theaters. So Disney continuing the series is a no-brainer,...

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

