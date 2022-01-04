Does Boba Fett deserve his own show?

If you are a Marvel and Star Wars fan, then I am sending you some well-wishes this month because LOL, you’ve got a lot to watch. As an attempt to ease the Mandalorian-(well, Baby Yoda–)sized hole in our hearts this year, Star Wars is releasing its Mando-adjacent, Grogu-less series The Book of Boba Fett. Since his Empire Strikes Back theatrical debut (with just four spoken lines!), fans have been champing at the bit for new Boba Fett content. To be fair, Star Wars fans do love a guy with a fun getup. But while the beloved character has been in plenty of merch, books, and movies and television appearances — remember when James Mangold was supposed to do a movie? — The Book of Boba Fett is the first leading role for Fett, and for actor Temuera Morrison, in the Star Wars galaxy.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO